Charles Leclerc ruled OUT of Canadian Grand Prix session as Ferrari issue official statement

Charles Leclerc has been ruled out of Friday's second practice session, following a crash for the Ferrari F1 star in FP1 at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Leclerc locked up heading into Turn 3 of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, sending him careering into the barriers, wrecking the whole left-hand side of his car.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur suggested during a press conference that Leclerc was set to miss FP2 on Friday, saying: "When I left the garage, we think we damaged the chassis and we won’t be able to do FP2 by regulations, we need to do some checks but I think it’s over today for Charles." His statement was followed by Sky Sports F1 pundits confirming the news live on air'

Ferrari did not manage to fix Leclerc's car in time for FP2, with the Monegasque driver set to sit out of the session, as confirmed by a team statement on social media.

Ferrari's statement read: "Due to the damage to his car sustained in the crash in FP1, Charles Leclerc will not take part in FP2, as the survival cell on his SF-25 needs to be replaced. As per the regulations, Charles will be able to drive in FP3."

It will mean Leclerc will have only completed 15 minutes of practice during Friday out of the scheduled two hours for the other 19 drivers on the grid heading into Saturday's final practice ahead of the competitive qualifying session.

Why is Charles Leclerc not taking part in FP2?

Leclerc's car was still in the process of being fixed just 30 minutes before FP2, with the damage being so bad that Ferrari had to quickly build a new chassis following his crash.

That chassis is not able to be scrutinised by FIA personnel and checked if it is legal until Saturday morning in Montreal, meaning Leclerc will not be able to use the car until then.

This rule was brought in to try and stop teams from quickly building a chassis and cutting corners with safety features just to get a car on track, with teams only able to partake in one FIA scrutineering process on Fridays.

Either way, it continues what has been a miserable weekend for Leclerc so far, and the Monegasque driver will only get one hour of practice on Saturday morning before qualifying gets underway at 4pm local time.

Leclerc will head into that first competitive session of the weekend attempting to uphold his stellar qualifying record so far in 2025, where he has out-qualified seven-time champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton seven times to two.

