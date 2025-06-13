F1 Practice Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 returns to Montreal for round 10 of the 2025 season and the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen caused controversy last time out in Barcelona when he collided into George Russell, and the Dutchman was slammed with a 10-second time penalty alongside three penalty points to his super licence.

As a result, Verstappen is now one penalty point away from a race ban, and if he picks up another penalty point in Canada he will be forced to miss the Austrian GP.

Furthermore, the Red Bull star emerged with only one point due to his penalty in Barcelona, and enters the Canadian GP race weekend 49 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Following a one-two finish in Spain, the Canadian GP could be another dominant weekend for McLaren. But who will come out on top? The current championship leader? Or will Lando Norris be able to fight back?

F1 Practice times - Canadian Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, June 13, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (EDT) and FP2 later on at 5pm.

Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm in Montreal, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm (EDT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, June 13 2025

Location Time Local time (EDT) 1:30pm Friday United Kingdom (BST) 6:30pm Friday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 7:30pm Friday United States (EDT) 1:30pm Friday United States (CDT) 12:30pm Friday United States (PDT) 10:30am Friday Australia (AEST) 3:30am Saturday Australia (AWST) 1:30am Saturday Australia (ACST) 3:00am Saturday Mexico (CST) 11:30am Friday Japan (JST) 2:30am Saturday South Africa (SAST) 7:30pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 8:30pm Friday China (CST) 1:30am Saturday India (IST) 11:00pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 2:30pm Friday Singapore (SGT) 1:30am Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 8:30pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 8:30pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 9:30pm Friday

Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, June 13 2025

Location Time Local time (EDT) 5:00pm Friday United Kingdom (BST) 10:00pm Friday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 11:00pm Friday United States (EDT) 5:00pm Friday United States (CDT) 4:00pm Friday United States (PDT) 2:00pm Friday Australia (AEST) 7:00am Saturday Australia (AWST) 5:00am Saturday Australia (ACST) 6:30am Saturday Mexico (CST) 3:00pm Friday Japan (JST) 6:00am Saturday South Africa (SAST) 11:00pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 12:00am Saturday China (CST) 5:00am Saturday India (IST) 2:30am Saturday Brazil (BRT) 6:00pm Friday Singapore (SGT) 5:00am Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 12:00am Saturday Turkey (EEST) 12:00am Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 1:00am Saturday

Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, June 14 2025

Location Time Local time (EDT) 12:30pm Saturday United Kingdom (BST) 5:30pm Saturday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 6:30pm Saturday United States (EDT) 12:30pm Saturday United States (CDT) 11:30am Saturday United States (PDT) 9:30am Saturday Australia (AEST) 2:30am Sunday Australia (AWST) 12:30am Sunday Australia (ACST) 2:00am Sunday Mexico (CST) 10:30am Saturday Japan (JST) 1:30am Sunday South Africa (SAST) 6:30pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 7:30pm Saturday China (CST) 12:30am Sunday India (IST) 10:00pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 1:30pm Saturday Singapore (SGT) 12:30am Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 7:30pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 7:30pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 8:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset *Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*For those lucky enough to live in Canada the Canadian Grand Prix will be shown in full for free on CTV for their home race weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

