F1 Practice Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Practice Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 returns to Montreal for round 10 of the 2025 season and the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen caused controversy last time out in Barcelona when he collided into George Russell, and the Dutchman was slammed with a 10-second time penalty alongside three penalty points to his super licence.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA disqualification verdict issued as action taken over abusive messages
As a result, Verstappen is now one penalty point away from a race ban, and if he picks up another penalty point in Canada he will be forced to miss the Austrian GP.
Furthermore, the Red Bull star emerged with only one point due to his penalty in Barcelona, and enters the Canadian GP race weekend 49 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.
Following a one-two finish in Spain, the Canadian GP could be another dominant weekend for McLaren. But who will come out on top? The current championship leader? Or will Lando Norris be able to fight back?
F1 Practice times - Canadian Grand Prix
The action will get underway today (Friday, June 13, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (EDT) and FP2 later on at 5pm.
Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm in Montreal, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm (EDT).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP1 - Friday, June 13 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (EDT)
|1:30pm Friday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|6:30pm Friday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|7:30pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|1:30pm Friday
|United States (CDT)
|12:30pm Friday
|United States (PDT)
|10:30am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|3:30am Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|1:30am Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|3:00am Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|11:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|2:30am Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|7:30pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|8:30pm Friday
|China (CST)
|1:30am Saturday
|India (IST)
|11:00pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|2:30pm Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|1:30am Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|8:30pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|8:30pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|9:30pm Friday
Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP2 - Friday, June 13 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (EDT)
|5:00pm Friday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|10:00pm Friday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|11:00pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|5:00pm Friday
|United States (CDT)
|4:00pm Friday
|United States (PDT)
|2:00pm Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|7:00am Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|5:00am Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|6:30am Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|3:00pm Friday
|Japan (JST)
|6:00am Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|11:00pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|12:00am Saturday
|China (CST)
|5:00am Saturday
|India (IST)
|2:30am Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|6:00pm Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|5:00am Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|12:00am Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|12:00am Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|1:00am Saturday
Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP3 - Saturday, June 14 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (EDT)
|12:30pm Saturday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|5:30pm Saturday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|12:30pm Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|11:30am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|9:30am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|2:30am Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|12:30am Sunday
|Australia (ACST)
|2:00am Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|10:30am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|1:30am Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|12:30am Sunday
|India (IST)
|10:00pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|1:30pm Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|12:30am Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|8:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|*Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For those lucky enough to live in Canada the Canadian Grand Prix will be shown in full for free on CTV for their home race weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: Valtteri Bottas pays Mercedes F1 team's MEGA bill in heartwarming Canadian Grand Prix gesture
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
George Russell fires Max Verstappen shot as F1 tensions swirl
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen is CASHING IN on Franz Hermann name change
- 2 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton drops outrageous claim in F1 movie review
- 2 hours ago
Charles Leclerc exit rumours swirl over Ferrari release clause
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA disqualification verdict issued as action taken over abusive messages
- Today 07:21
Most read
FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
- 24 may
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
- 6 june