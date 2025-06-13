close global

F1 Practice Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 returns to Montreal for round 10 of the 2025 season and the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen caused controversy last time out in Barcelona when he collided into George Russell, and the Dutchman was slammed with a 10-second time penalty alongside three penalty points to his super licence.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA disqualification verdict issued as action taken over abusive messages

As a result, Verstappen is now one penalty point away from a race ban, and if he picks up another penalty point in Canada he will be forced to miss the Austrian GP.

Furthermore, the Red Bull star emerged with only one point due to his penalty in Barcelona, and enters the Canadian GP race weekend 49 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Following a one-two finish in Spain, the Canadian GP could be another dominant weekend for McLaren. But who will come out on top? The current championship leader? Or will Lando Norris be able to fight back?

F1 Practice times - Canadian Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, June 13, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (EDT) and FP2 later on at 5pm.

Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm in Montreal, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm (EDT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, June 13 2025

LocationTime
Local time (EDT)1:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST)6:30pm Friday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)7:30pm Friday
United States (EDT)1:30pm Friday
United States (CDT)12:30pm Friday
United States (PDT)10:30am Friday
Australia (AEST)3:30am Saturday
Australia (AWST)1:30am Saturday
Australia (ACST)3:00am Saturday
Mexico (CST)11:30am Friday
Japan (JST)2:30am Saturday
South Africa (SAST)7:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)8:30pm Friday
China (CST)1:30am Saturday
India (IST)11:00pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)2:30pm Friday
Singapore (SGT)1:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)8:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)8:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)9:30pm Friday

Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, June 13 2025

LocationTime
Local time (EDT)5:00pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST)10:00pm Friday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)11:00pm Friday
United States (EDT)5:00pm Friday
United States (CDT)4:00pm Friday
United States (PDT)2:00pm Friday
Australia (AEST)7:00am Saturday
Australia (AWST)5:00am Saturday
Australia (ACST)6:30am Saturday
Mexico (CST)3:00pm Friday
Japan (JST)6:00am Saturday
South Africa (SAST)11:00pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)12:00am Saturday
China (CST)5:00am Saturday
India (IST)2:30am Saturday
Brazil (BRT)6:00pm Friday
Singapore (SGT)5:00am Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)12:00am Saturday
Turkey (EEST)12:00am Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)1:00am Saturday

Canadian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, June 14 2025

LocationTime
Local time (EDT)12:30pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST)5:30pm Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)6:30pm Saturday
United States (EDT)12:30pm Saturday
United States (CDT)11:30am Saturday
United States (PDT)9:30am Saturday
Australia (AEST)2:30am Sunday
Australia (AWST)12:30am Sunday
Australia (ACST)2:00am Sunday
Mexico (CST)10:30am Saturday
Japan (JST)1:30am Sunday
South Africa (SAST)6:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)7:30pm Saturday
China (CST)12:30am Sunday
India (IST)10:00pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)1:30pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT)12:30am Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)7:30pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)7:30pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)8:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
*CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For those lucky enough to live in Canada the Canadian Grand Prix will be shown in full for free on CTV for their home race weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Valtteri Bottas pays Mercedes F1 team's MEGA bill in heartwarming Canadian Grand Prix gesture

