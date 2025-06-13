close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
The FIA Logo

F1 News Today: FIA disqualification verdict issued as action taken over abusive messages

F1 News Today: FIA disqualification verdict issued as action taken over abusive messages

The FIA Logo

Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc has been handed an FIA disqualification verdict ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky Sports F1 presenter takes action over 'vile abuse' after Lewis Hamilton apology

Sky Sports F1 presenter Rachel Brookes has opened up on 'vile abuse' she received in the aftermath of the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen FIA media absence confirmed at Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen’s absence has been confirmed by the FIA for the one of their F1 media sessions at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Ford drop F1 future claim after new rules push back

Ford’s global director Mark Rushbrook has revealed how long the manufacturer intends to remain in F1 ahead of their partnership with Red Bull in 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton 'considering retirement' if Ferrari form does not improve

A former F1 driver has claimed that Lewis Hamilton could retire from the sport if Ferrari’s form does not improve quickly.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Charles Leclerc Canadian Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 Rachel Brookes
F1 News Today: FIA ruling prompts Max Verstappen exit fears as action taken over 'vile abuse'
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA ruling prompts Max Verstappen exit fears as action taken over 'vile abuse'

  • Yesterday 16:40
F1 News Today: Hamilton and Ferrari confusion as FIA steward appointment courts controversy
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton and Ferrari confusion as FIA steward appointment courts controversy

  • June 11, 2025 21:24

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

George Russell fires Max Verstappen shot as F1 tensions swirl

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Max Verstappen is CASHING IN on Franz Hermann name change

  • 2 hours ago
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Movie

Lewis Hamilton drops outrageous claim in F1 movie review

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Charles Leclerc exit rumours swirl over Ferrari release clause

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA disqualification verdict issued as action taken over abusive messages

  • Today 07:21
More news

Most read

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
300.000+ views

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

  • 24 may
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
200.000+ views

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

  • 27 may
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june
 Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
100.000+ views

Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered

  • 6 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x