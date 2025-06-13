F1 News Today: FIA disqualification verdict issued as action taken over abusive messages

Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc has been handed an FIA disqualification verdict ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky Sports F1 presenter takes action over 'vile abuse' after Lewis Hamilton apology

Sky Sports F1 presenter Rachel Brookes has opened up on 'vile abuse' she received in the aftermath of the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen FIA media absence confirmed at Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen’s absence has been confirmed by the FIA for the one of their F1 media sessions at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Ford drop F1 future claim after new rules push back

Ford’s global director Mark Rushbrook has revealed how long the manufacturer intends to remain in F1 ahead of their partnership with Red Bull in 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton 'considering retirement' if Ferrari form does not improve

A former F1 driver has claimed that Lewis Hamilton could retire from the sport if Ferrari’s form does not improve quickly.

➡️ READ MORE

Related