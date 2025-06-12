Ford drop F1 future claim after new rules push back

Ford’s global director Mark Rushbrook has revealed how long the manufacturer intends to remain in F1 ahead of their partnership with Red Bull in 2026.

As Red Bull parts ways with engine manufacturer Honda next season, Ford will instead join the Red Bull Powertrains project as the six-time constructors’ champions become self reliant on their own power.

The partnership will begin in 2026, just as the new regulations sweep the sport, where there will be a 50/50 split between electrical performance and combustion engine.

Speaking to Autosport, Rushbrook emphasised Ford’s commitment to F1 long-term and how important electrical power is to their continued presence in the sport.

“That is definitely our intent [to remain in the sport long-term],” he said.

“We're committed to working with all the other stakeholders for what is the right thing for the future of this sport.

“Is it going to be exactly what any single manufacturer wants? No. But that's part of the process, because at the end of the day, if that discussion is exactly what we want and every other manufacturer leaves, then it's not a healthy sport either.

“We know that and the other manufacturers know that as well. So you've got to work together for the good of the sport, the health of the sport and that basically means being partners off the track. You want to race each other fiercely on the track, but you need to work together off the track.”

Could F1’s proposed new rules deter Ford?

Earlier this year, the FIA considered a return to V10 or even V8 combustion engines run on sustainable fuel, although the governing body stated after the Bahrain Grand Prix that future engines will still carry an electrical component.

Electric power is one of the main reasons why engine manufacturers such as Honda and Audi decided to enter the sport in 2026, and it is equally as important to Ford according to Rushbrook.

Ford enter F1 with Red Bull in 2026

“Yes. For Ford Motor Company, we believe there should be some form of electrification in there,” he continued.

“That's part of what attracted us to the 2026 rules. It's all about that balance between the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and electrification. Does it need to be 50-50? No, not necessarily.

“As long as we have the opportunity to contribute, to learn and to bring knowledge to our road cars, then that's ideally what we're looking for.”

