Horner 'confident' over progress of major challenge facing Red Bull

Christian Horner has provided an update on the development of the Red Bull powertrains project as it prepares to enter F1.

Red Bull initiated the ambitious venture to establish their own engine department in anticipation of the 2026 engine regulation changes.

Since Honda's departure from F1 at the end of 2021, Red Bull has been relying on their power units during the current four-year engine freeze. The team aims to introduce its own powertrains for the upcoming regulation cycle.

Horner: Red Bull playing catch up

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, Horner acknowledged the dedicated work underway at the Red Bull campus in Milton Keynes and provided insights into the project's progress.

“It’s busy, there’s 24 months before that engine will be being bolted into the back of the RB22,” he said.

“It’s not that long in the engine world so there’s still an awful lot more to do in a very short period of time.

“But I’m confident that we’ve got the right people, and we can get there.”

“We’re not going to go into detail yet of where we’re at, but we’re on a trajectory,” he added.

“But we’ve got a lot of ground to cover and a lot of ground to make up – we’re competing against manufacturers that have decades of experience.

“Red Bull, 30 months ago, this project was still embryonic. So what’s been achieved in 13 months has been outstanding.”

