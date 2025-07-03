Jos Verstappen retaliates after confident Red Bull exit claims

Jos Verstappen has hit back over claims regarding his son's long-term future of his at Red Bull.

Verstappen Sr was responding to comments made by former F1 driver Robert Doornbos earlier this week, who stated that defending world champion Max Verstappen has a clause in his contract which enables him to leave if the team are no longer a top-three outfit in the constructors' championship.

Doornbos - who spent one season as a Red Bull test driver, stepping in for three races during the 2006 season - confidently told Ziggo Sport the reported clause was 'one hundred thousand per cent' written into Verstappen's current deal which expires at the end of 2028.

A segment of the interview was posted on their Instagram channel, and Verstappen Sr pulled no punches with his retaliatory comment, writing underneath the video: "Doornbos is talking like a headless chicken."

It comes as speculation continues to mount that Max is eager to explore new opportunities in F1 having been part of the Red Bull family for over a decade.

Verstappen-Mercedes speculation mounts

Christian Horner's F1 team currently sit fourth in the constructors' standings, with Verstappen responsible for scoring all but eight of the 162 points gained thus far.

Their chances of regaining their title from McLaren are already all but over with less than half of the season in the books, with last year's champions more than 250 points in front.

The four-time champion is still in the mix for a fifth consecutive drivers' championship, but has plenty of work to do if he is to achieve that feat, with McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris ahead going into this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Mercedes were linked with the 27-year-old last season as they looked to find a replacement for the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, and have emerged as the most likely destination should he decide to move on after this year.

Both Red Bull and Verstappen have consistently reiterated their stance that the Dutchman is simply focused on improving his performances on the track, but that has done little to quell the doubt over where he will be driving in 2026.

