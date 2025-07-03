F1 News Today: Verstappen exit clause 'active' as Red Bull announce NEW driver lineup for British GP
Max Verstappen’s supposed 'exit clause' at Red Bull is now active after the Austrian Grand Prix, according to F1 insider and journalist Julianne Cerasoli.
Red Bull chief confirms new driver debut at Silverstone
Red Bull's advisor Helmut Marko has confirmed an F1 driver swap for FP1 at this weekend's British Grand Prix.
F1 boss issues verdict on MULTIPLE British races
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has issued a strong verdict on the future of the British Grand Prix and Silverstone's place on the sport's ever-growing calendar.
Lewis Hamilton destined for sensational Ferrari podium at British Grand Prix
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton is heading for greatness at this weekend's British Grand Prix, if his stellar track record is anything to go by.
Police issue British Grand Prix warning
Northamptonshire police have issued a warning to F1 fans hoping to attend this weekend's British Grand Prix, as the threat of counterfeit tickets rises.
- 27 minutes ago
Sky F1 coverage update issued after Germany sale confirmed
- Yesterday 22:56
Daniel Ricciardo issues retirement update as ex-F1 star makes surprising public appearance
- Yesterday 21:56
Red Bull chief Christian Horner fires warning shot at Yuki Tsunoda after Austrian GP nightmare
- Yesterday 20:54
F1 boss issues verdict on MULTIPLE British races
- Yesterday 19:59
Lewis Hamilton destined for sensational Ferrari podium at British Grand Prix
- Yesterday 18:55
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 29 june
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june