F1 News Today: Verstappen exit clause 'active' as Red Bull announce NEW driver lineup for British GP

Max Verstappen’s supposed 'exit clause' at Red Bull is now active after the Austrian Grand Prix, according to F1 insider and journalist Julianne Cerasoli.

Red Bull chief confirms new driver debut at Silverstone

Red Bull's advisor Helmut Marko has confirmed an F1 driver swap for FP1 at this weekend's British Grand Prix.

F1 boss issues verdict on MULTIPLE British races

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has issued a strong verdict on the future of the British Grand Prix and Silverstone's place on the sport's ever-growing calendar.

Lewis Hamilton destined for sensational Ferrari podium at British Grand Prix

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton is heading for greatness at this weekend's British Grand Prix, if his stellar track record is anything to go by.

Police issue British Grand Prix warning

Northamptonshire police have issued a warning to F1 fans hoping to attend this weekend's British Grand Prix, as the threat of counterfeit tickets rises.

