Police issue British Grand Prix warning

Northamptonshire police have issued a warning to F1 fans hoping to attend this weekend's British Grand Prix, as the threat of counterfeit tickets rises.

The British GP is one of the UK's biggest sporting events, with over 480,000 people expected to attend as the weekend is set to attract not just F1 fans but music lovers too.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren driver disqualified as Piastri launches X-rated rant

This year's event boasts an impressive line-up of musical stars as well as three days of intense, nail-biting racing from the stars of the 2025 F1 grid.

Headlining on Thursday is Brit Award-winning singer-songwriter Sam Fender, with chart-topper RAYE taking to the main stage on Friday.

Saturday night brings the turn of DJ and dance music legend Fatboy Slim, before Becky Hill closes the main stage on Sunday following the 52-lap race.

As the highlight of many fans' sporting calendars, tickets are selling fast and prices have increased to as much as £389 for Sunday general admission on the official Silverstone website.

The British Grand Prix is one of the UK's sporting highlights every summer

Warning issued to F1 fans over British GP tickets

Ahead of the 12th round of the 2025 championship, Northamptonshire Police have urged people to be wary of fake tickets being sold on social media platforms, and also issued advice to not attend the event at Silverstone between July 3 and July 6 without a ticket.

Superintendent Pete Basham, who will lead this year's policing operation, said: "I would urge people to be aware of potential counterfeit tickets being sold, particularly on social media platforms, and I would strongly advise against coming to the event if you don’t have a ticket.

"We are working closely with the event organisers, other emergency services and partner agencies as the event approaches, to ensure Formula 1 fans have a safe and enjoyable experience, and that anyone looking to commit a crime doesn't succeed."

The department also confirmed the presence of both uniformed and plain-clothed police officers at the circuit this weekend with patrols also planned on campsites and the surrounding road network.

Armed officers, search teams, disruption officers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition units will also be used along with live facial recognition technology, which has been utilised at the grand prix for the last two years.

All measures are of course precautionary and standard procedure for such a big event - with Silverstone as ever being a jewel in the crown of the F1 calendar.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

Related