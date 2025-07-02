Police issue British Grand Prix warning
Police issue British Grand Prix warning
Northamptonshire police have issued a warning to F1 fans hoping to attend this weekend's British Grand Prix, as the threat of counterfeit tickets rises.
The British GP is one of the UK's biggest sporting events, with over 480,000 people expected to attend as the weekend is set to attract not just F1 fans but music lovers too.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren driver disqualified as Piastri launches X-rated rant
This year's event boasts an impressive line-up of musical stars as well as three days of intense, nail-biting racing from the stars of the 2025 F1 grid.
Headlining on Thursday is Brit Award-winning singer-songwriter Sam Fender, with chart-topper RAYE taking to the main stage on Friday.
Saturday night brings the turn of DJ and dance music legend Fatboy Slim, before Becky Hill closes the main stage on Sunday following the 52-lap race.
As the highlight of many fans' sporting calendars, tickets are selling fast and prices have increased to as much as £389 for Sunday general admission on the official Silverstone website.
Warning issued to F1 fans over British GP tickets
Ahead of the 12th round of the 2025 championship, Northamptonshire Police have urged people to be wary of fake tickets being sold on social media platforms, and also issued advice to not attend the event at Silverstone between July 3 and July 6 without a ticket.
Superintendent Pete Basham, who will lead this year's policing operation, said: "I would urge people to be aware of potential counterfeit tickets being sold, particularly on social media platforms, and I would strongly advise against coming to the event if you don’t have a ticket.
"We are working closely with the event organisers, other emergency services and partner agencies as the event approaches, to ensure Formula 1 fans have a safe and enjoyable experience, and that anyone looking to commit a crime doesn't succeed."
The department also confirmed the presence of both uniformed and plain-clothed police officers at the circuit this weekend with patrols also planned on campsites and the surrounding road network.
Armed officers, search teams, disruption officers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition units will also be used along with live facial recognition technology, which has been utilised at the grand prix for the last two years.
All measures are of course precautionary and standard procedure for such a big event - with Silverstone as ever being a jewel in the crown of the F1 calendar.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Horner issues 'idiots' verdict as Piastri launches X-rated rant
- 51 minutes ago
F1 2025 British Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Silverstone as teams braced for chaotic conditions
- 2 hours ago
Police issue British Grand Prix warning
- 2 hours ago
Christian Horner issues Red Bull 'idiots' claim
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull chief confirms new driver debut at Silverstone
- Today 12:40
Lando Norris set for major F1 British GP advantage at Silverstone this weekend
- Today 10:57
Most read
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 29 june
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- Yesterday 21:20
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june