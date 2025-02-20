F1 announce huge 2025 signing as STAR-STUDDED lineup confirmed

Formula 1 have secured a major signing ahead of the 2025 season as one of its star-studded lineups has been officially confirmed.

The news comes just weeks ahead of the first race of the year in Melbourne, with the Australian Grand Prix weekend set to kick things off from March 14, with the main event on March 16.

A number of new faces will be making their full-time season debut on the grid, including the likes of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes replacement Kimi Antonelli and British star Oliver Bearman, who has signed his first full F1 contract with Haas.

There will also be several big names in new colours as they line up on the grid at Albert Park, including Hamilton, who is set to make his long-awaited Ferrari debut, and Liam Lawson, who will partner defending champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton will be one of many drivers lining up for new teams in 2025

There will be six rookies on the grid for the season-opener in Melbourne

Silverstone announce major 2025 musical lineup

The 2025 F1 calendar will feature 24 grand prix weekends, including six sprint races, and will take place in 21 countries across five continents, with the teams and drivers already preparing for what will be another endurance-sapping year of elite competition.

One of the most eagerly anticipated weekends of the year will once again take centre stage in July, with Silverstone set to host the iconic British Grand Prix.

Now, fans have been given further reason to get excited ahead of the big event after the organisers have announced the list of headline acts for its exciting music lineup.

Last year, the stellar selection of artists included Kings of Leon, Pete Tong, Stormzy and Rudimental, and this year bosses of the iconic event have promised the stars taking to the stage will put on an even better show.

The British Grand Prix is one of the biggest events on the sporting calendar

Headlining on Thursday is BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter Sam Fender, with chart-topper RAYE appearing on the main stage on Friday to perform her first UK outdoor show of the year.

Then on Saturday, it will be the turn of DJ and dance music legend Fatboy Slim to get fans' pulses racing, before vocal powerhouse Becky Hill closes the main stage on Sunday.

In a statement published on F1's official website, Silverstone’s chief commercial officer Nick Read said: "Over the past few years we have established Silverstone as a world-class venue that attracts the biggest and best artists to deliver unforgettable experiences, and it’s an honour to continue that as we announce Sam Fender, RAYE, Fatboy Slim, and Becky Hill as our stellar all-British headliners for the 2025 Formula 1 British Grand Prix Festival.

"Following the incredible success of last year’s music offering, we knew we had to raise the bar once again – and we’re thrilled to be delivering a lineup packed with homegrown talent at the very top of their game."

Over 480,000 tickets were purchased over the 2024 weekend as Hamilton secured an emotional home victory, but bosses have come under fierce criticism for their stance on tickets, with many - including Hamilton - sharing their frustrations regarding prices.