Lewis Hamilton relationship update issued in Wolff MARRIAGE assessment

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has been handed a hilarious marriage assessment by his former team principal Toto Wolff.

The seven-time champion left Mercedes at the end of 2024 to instead drive with Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond.

The 40-year-old shocked the racing world this time last year by announcing that he would be departing the Silver Arrows after a successful 12-year partnership with Wolff and his racing outfit that saw them claim eight consecutive constructors' championships, and six of Hamilton's own titles.

Earlier this week, the newly-recruited Ferrari star made his first public appearance in red, taking to the stage at London's O2 arena for the blockbuster F1 75 Live launch.

The event saw all 10 teams, 20 drivers and team principals descend on the iconic venue to show off their new 2025 liveries for the first time, and debut new driver lineups like Hamilton and his new partner Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has left a huge absence in Toto Wolff's Mercedes team

Lewis Hamilton thrilled fans with his debut in Ferrari red

Ferrari and Mercedes in comical Hamilton meet

Speaking at the F1 75 Live event, Hamilton's former boss Wolff and his new Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur discussed the legendary driver changing hands, providing a laughable relationship update.

Despite the change of scenery, Hamilton is in fact surrounded by a familiar face in Vasseur after the pair previously worked alongside each other in junior formula categories.

Lewis Hamilton has been reunited with his former GP2 boss Fred Vasseur

Speaking to BBC Sport, Wolff discussed his previous comments about Hamilton's 2025 team switch being comparable to seeing someone with a new partner.

In the latest update, Wolff reflected on whether the change has gotten easier to process ahead of the upcoming season.

"I think now it's Fred's headache," he said. "It's like you have an amicable divorce, you stay friends, but then the first time you see her with a new partner," Wolff trailed off before Vasseur chimed in to suggest the Mercedes boss should have to pay the pension for Hamilton's move.

Wolff brushed off the Ferrari boss' jokes and retorted: "He's remarrying, you have taken over."

