Horner BOOED at F1 car launch as Red Bull boss left humiliated

Christian Horner was booed during Formula 1's live launch after the Red Bull boss was humiliated in the event's opening segment by Jack Whitehall.

The live unveiling took place at the O2 arena in London, with each team taking to the stage to showcase their 2025 liveries.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton SECRETS emerge as Ferrari absence confirmed at F1 car launch

READ MORE: Hamilton ABSENCE confirmed at F1 car launch

However, when it was Red Bull's turn to reveal their challenger, Horner was greeted with boos from the audience as he delivered a speech alone on the stage.

The reaction was the second awkward moment of the night for Horner, after host Whitehall described him as former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell's plus one, with his wife also in attendance at the live event.

Hoping for an experience like no other through a close-up look at the rich history of Formula 1? Click here to book your tickets for the F1 Exhibition London.

Christian Horner was booed at F1's live launch

FIA also booed at F1 live launch

Horner was not the only one booed at F1's live launch, with the FIA also receiving a negative reception from the crowd.

When the hosts mentioned the unsung heroes of a F1 season, the FIA were named and were met with boos from the audience.

The FIA have recently made the controversial decision to clampdown on drivers' swearing, with additional fines and a race ban on the cards if they are breach these new rules.