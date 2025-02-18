Max Verstappen's arrival at F1 75's live launch has turned heads, with the champion driving in a red car.

The live livery launch at the O2 arena will showcase all 10 F1 cars for the first time in front of an audience of fans, as the team's prepare for the 2025 season.

Following the winter break, fans have been desperate for a glimpse of the teams' 2025 challengers, particularly that of Lewis Hamilton who will compete in his first season for Ferrari.

However, Hamilton was not the only champion in a red car during the live launch, with Verstappen also arriving in style in the iconic racing colours.

Max Verstappen is the reigning champion

Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari challenger will be unveiled at F1 75 live

Max Verstappen makes F1 75 appearance in red car

Verstappen arrived at the launch in a red Honda NSX, driven by his new Red Bull team-mate Liam Lawson, who has replaced Sergio Perez for 2025, with team boss Christian Horner also present.

The 2025 season marks the final year Honda will partner with Red Bull as their power unit supplier, before the Austrian team moves to their own engines and Honda switches to Aston Martin.

Verstappen's appearance in rival colours follows speculation during the off-season that he will make a premature exit from Red Bull, after a report claimed he would be moving to Aston Martin.

However, the team have denied the claims made in this report and confirmed that Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will drive for the team.