Verstappen 'will join' Aston Martin after BOMBSHELL claim

Aston Martin have allegedly made a bombshell claim to their sponsors suggesting that Max Verstappen 'will join' the team, according to reports.

The four-time world champion is currently under contract with the Red Bull outfit until 2028, however this has not prevented speculation that he could join another team.

During the 2024 season, Verstappen was linked with a shock move to Mercedes, but opted to remain loyal to Red Bull despite speculation.

Now, reports have emerged that the Dutchman could sign for Aston Martin, as design legend Adrian Newey prepares to join the team in March - following his decision to leave Red Bull in 2024.

Max Verstappen has been linked to Aston Martin

Adrian Newey joins Aston Martin in March

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

According to a Mail Sport report, Verstappen is rumoured to be joining the team in a staggering £1billion deal - including signing bonuses and equity in the Silverstone-based team - that would cover the rest of his F1 career.

The report claims that Jefferson Slack, Aston Martin's managing director, commercial and marketing, has recently made pitches to potential investors claiming that Verstappen 'will be joining' the team - although the statement is thought to have been said under 'desire' rather than actual fact.

Aston Martin were defiant in shooting down the claims in their response, telling GPFans: "Both Fernando [Alonso] and Lance [Stroll] have contracts for 2025 and 2026, as per the announcements last year. The team categorically denies the claims made in the story."

The Mail report also claims that the Verstappen camp are keeping an open mind for now, as they weigh up their options with Red Bull and their Ford-backed engine ahead of the 2026 regulation changes to see how the project develops.

