Verstappen 'statement' fuels SHOCK team switch rumours

A Max Verstappen ‘statement’ has fuelled shock team switch rumours amid reports that the champion could sign for Aston Martin.

According to a report from Mail Sport, Aston Martin have allegedly been telling sponsors that Verstappen will join the team, with their managing director Jefferson Slack allegedly making recent pitches to investors regarding Verstappen's signing, although the claim was said to have been made in 'desire' rather than as a fact.

The Silverstone-based squad have denied these claims made by the Mail, as they stress that both of their drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have contracts for 2025 and 2026.

Verstappen’s camp also stated that there had been ‘casual contact’ with Aston Martin, however this was regarding their endurance racing programme rather than an F1 switch.

Lawrence Stroll's Aston Martin team has reportedly vied for Max Verstappen's signature

Could Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Could Verstappen move to Aston Martin?

However, a statement provided to GPblog has further fuelled rumours of a shock switch to Aston Martin for Verstappen, with the contents of the statement neither confirming nor denying these reports.

"The team around Max Verstappen neither confirms nor denies the report. A 'that's nice' is all that is said about the story of the British newspaper," the report from the above publication read.

The report has only fuelled rumours of a switch to Aston Martin for Verstappen with its ambiguity, rather than a definite denial of these rumours, keeping the switch story alive.

Previously, Verstappen had been linked with a move to Mercedes, but while a potential move to the team was eventually shut down, this statement has fuelled rumours that a stunning switch away could be a possibility in the future.

However, Aston Martin categorically denied the rumours about a Verstappen move to the team after being contacted by GPFans.

