Stroll REPLACEMENT verdict delivered after Aston Martin driver announcement

Lance Stroll has been handed a comprehensive replacement verdict following a recent Aston Martin Formula 1 driver signing.

Aston Martin head into the 2025 season with lofty ambitions, as they anticipate the arrival of design genius Adrian Newey from Red Bull, and a new team principal following a huge restructure.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari debut given fresh update as SHOCK statement issued

READ MORE: Audi BOMBSHELL drops with F1 chief set to exit role in official team statement

The hope of an upturn in performance follows a dismal 2024 season, where the team finished fifth in the constructors' championship, not achieving a podium finish at all throughout the year.

While two-time world champion Fernando Alonso finished a respectable ninth in the drivers' championship with 70 points, team-mate Lance Stroll, whose father Lawrence Stroll owns the team, could only muster 24 points, and finished 13th in the standings.

READ MORE: F1 team boss exit announced as Red Bull chief prepares for huge move

Both of Aston Martin's drivers struggled in 2024

Felipe Drugovich has recently re-signed as the team's reserve driver

To show your support for Aston Martin throughout 2025, click here to shop their official F1 merchandise.

Will Drugovich drive for Aston Martin?

The 2023 season was ultimately very different for the Aston Martin team, but the gap in performance between their drivers was once again stark.

Alonso managed to claim eight podiums for the Silverstone outfit, even finishing in fourth in the drivers' championship, while Stroll placed down in 10th with 74 points.

Stroll is on a rolling contract with Aston Martin, with many suggesting that his position will remain safe for years to come, despite the 26-year-old's poor performances.

However, the recent re-signing of reserve driver Felipe Drugovich may change that. 2022 F2 champion Drugovich has worked with Aston Martin as their test and reserve driver since 2022, and will resume his role once more in 2025.

While the Brazilian has made a number of appearances during practice sessions, he is yet to make his F1 grand prix debut.

Now, a GPFans poll has delivered a comprehensive result regarding the future of Stroll and Drugovich.

A whopping 98 per cent of fans believe that Drugovich should be promoted into a full-time seat alongside Alonso, while the other two per cent believe he should replace Alonso.

Zero per cent of fans voted that he should not be given a seat at all with the team.

READ MORE: Cullen AXE revealed as Hamilton reunion rumours swirl

Related