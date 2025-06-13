Lance Stroll delivers Canadian Grand Prix health update after 'BRUTAL' F1 injury

Aston Martin F1 star Lance Stroll has provided an update on his health ahead of his home race in Montreal.

Stroll confirmed in a statement earlier this week that he would be able to take part in the Canadian Grand Prix, having had to miss the Spanish GP due to feeling pain in his hand and wrist, a legacy from a nasty cycling incident in 2023.

The 26-year-old competed in qualifying in Spain, but then had to withdraw from the race, meaning Aston Martin had to contest the race with just one car due to FIA rules.

However, Stroll is confident that won't be the case again in Canada, providing an update on his 'brutal' injury to the media, and revealing that he is feeling much better.

"It's good to be here. It's good to be home, racing in Montreal, the wrist is feeling good," he said in an official FIA press conference during Thursday's media day.

When asked how confident he was that there wouldn’t be a recurrence of the problem he suffered in Spain, Stroll replied positively: "Pretty confident. Should be good."

The 26-year-old further explained his pain and the subsequent procedure he underwent, saying: "It was bothering me for a few weeks, over in Imola, Monaco, and then Barcelona was just really brutal throughout the weekend. I got a procedure done and drove this week, and I was feeling pretty good, so I'm confident.

"It was just the old injury that I had a couple years ago. Just started to bug me again, so just got it sorted.

"I'm feeling good about the weekend for sure. I think historically we've been good here as a team. We scored points here the last few times we came, and it's a track I always enjoy coming back to. So yeah, just looking forward to it," he concluded.

Aston Martin grateful for Stroll F1 return

Aston Martin will be mightily relieved to see Stroll back, and not just because they want to ensure they have two drivers in their cars to try and better their current ninth-place constructors' championship position.

Lance Stroll will return at the Canadian GP

Stroll has scored 14 of the team's 16 points so far in 2025 and has been carrying the team's hopes at most race weekends due to Fernando Alonso's poor early season form.

On top of this, Stroll's return has prevented the team from having an almighty driver lineup headache due to the commitments of others.

Both of their test and reserve drivers - Stoffel Vandoorne and Felipe Drugovich - are due to compete in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race this weekend, whilst young driver Jak Crawford does not have enough points on his super licence to be able to compete in F1.

However, that will no longer be an issue, with Stroll and Alonso both set to take to the track in Montreal, with Stroll in particular looking to put on a show in front of his home fans.

