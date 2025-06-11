Aston Martin F1 team release official statement over Lance Stroll participation at Canadian Grand Prix

close global

Aston Martin reveals whether Stroll is racing in Canada

Aston Martin reveals whether Stroll is racing in Canada

Aston Martin F1 team have officially confirmed that Lance Stroll will be participating in this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Stroll was absent from the Spanish GP last time out owing to ongoing injury issues with his hand and wrist.

Despite taking part in the qualifying session in Barcelona, a late decision was made to officially withdraw from the main race.

Fears soon emerged that the Canadian would have to miss his home race in Montreal - with the likes of Stoffel Vandoorne and Felipe Drugovich waiting in the wings.

However, an official statement from Stroll posted on the team's X account has now confirmed that the Canadian will indeed be taking part in the weekend’s action.

"I am excited to get back behind the wheel with the team for my home grand prix this weekend," he said. "I was always going to fight hard to be ready to race in front of the Montreal crowd.

Lance Stroll was forced to miss the Spanish GP

"I’m feeling good after my procedure and put some laps in at Paul Ricard this week to prepare. Thanks for all the support, see you guys this weekend!"

Stroll ready to return

Stroll's pain felt during the early part of the 2025 season was confirmed to be a legacy of a nasty cycling accident from 2023, when he required surgery on his right hand and wrist.

Trackside officer Mike Krack recently confirmed that the pain had been bugging him over the past few weeks, but that it was especially bad during the Spanish GP weekend.

However, FIA rules meant that, because Stroll had already taken part in qualifying, Aston Martin were not allowed to replace the Canadian, and they ran with just one car in the race in Barcelona.

While Stroll's return will be a boost to Aston Martin - he has claimed 14 of their 16 points so far in 2025 - it also means that both Vandoorne and Drugovich can focus on their preparations for this weekend's 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

Both drivers are due to take part, although Drugovich had said that he was prepared to miss it, if the opportunity to replace Stroll arrived.

