Aston Martin face driver replacement headache over Lance Stroll absence

Lance Stroll’s absence from the Spanish Grand Prix signals a larger problem for Aston Martin if they are forced to look for a driver replacement for Canada and beyond.

The Canadian missed last Sunday’s race in Barcelona after suffering from a pain in his wrist and hand, which is believed to be the after effects from a nasty cycling incident back in 2023.

Stroll was not replaced in Barcelona - with a driver change prohibited by the FIA’s regulations after qualifying - and instead Aston Martin only had Fernando Alonso at their disposal, who picked up his first points finish of the season.

A second driver to pick up additional points in Spain would have been crucial for Aston Martin in the championship, and exposes the headache the team are subjected to if Stroll’s injury becomes a recurring issue.

An Aston Martin spokesperson confirmed to GPFans that Stroll had undergone an procedure on his wrist, but it's not clear whether or not he will be free to race in Canada. Nevertheless, the team have a vast talent pool to choose from if he cannot compete.

However, the most likely options - Felipe Drugovich, Stoffel Vandoorne and Jak Crawford - all come with their own issues that present a major headache for Aston Martin if Stroll’s health issues persist.

Who could replace Lance Stroll at Aston Martin?

Felipe Drugovich

The Brazilian currently serves as reserve driver for Aston Martin, and has publicly thrown his name into the mix as a candidate to replace Stroll at the Canadian GP.

However, F1’s race weekend in Montreal coincides with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where Drugovich has been slated to race with Cadillac and presents a conflict of interest for the racing star.

Drugovich has stated his commitment to F1 in this scenario, although it is unknown whether he can get out of his sportscar racing deal to race in Montreal.

"For Le Mans, in that regard, my priority has always been Formula 1, so that's what must be maintained until then," he said to Brazilian TV station Band.

Stoffel Vandoorne

Aston Martin’s second reserve driver Vandoorne is another option to replace Stroll, but is also scheduled to take part in Le Mans with the #94 Peugeot team.

Unlike Drugovich, Vandoorne is a full-time entry in the 2025 World Endurance Championship, competing with Peugeot at the opening three rounds of the season in Qatar, Imola and Spa.

Vandoorne was a full-time F1 driver from 2017 until 2018 with McLaren, and has already enjoyed his career in the sport and will likely prioritise WEC over replacing Stroll - a sharp contrast to Drugovich.

Drugovich is yet to obtain a full-time F1 seat or compete in a full season, and will be hoping to catch the attention of not just Aston Martin, but rival teams for a drive in 2026.

Jak Crawford

Whilst Aston Martin’s development driver would be the best option to avoid conflict with Le Mans and WEC, Crawford lacks the required points on his super licence to compete in F1.

The FIA would have to grant special dispensation for Crawford to compete in place of Stroll at the Canadian GP, but with the likes of Vandoorne and Drugovich in the team’s reserve ranks it is more likely the team would favour these options.

Other options amid Stroll injury

If Stroll’s wrist injury remains an ongoing issue, the team may need a more stable option and experienced driver to replace their star, one who has strong racing results and has achieved points finishes.

One option could be Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas, who is also on call for Williams and McLaren should they need to replace a driver.

Aston Martin could also turn to other drivers sitting out the 2025 season and potentially approach the likes of Sergio Perez - although the Mexican will be far more concerned with negotiating a full-time deal and return to the F1 grid with a team in 2026.

