FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

Following a dramatic conclusion to the Spanish Grand Prix which saw Max Verstappen handed a 10-second time penalty, another driver has also been penalised for an infringement on Sunday.

Verstappen's penalty was announced in the immediate aftermath of the race, after he caused a collision with Mercedes' George Russell, demoting him down to 10th having crossed the line in fifth.

However, one of Verstappen's rivals had a penalty verdict come through much later, which delayed the announcement of the FIA's final race classification.

Oliver Bearman was slammed with a 10-second time penalty, with an official statement shared by the FIA confirming that it was for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while battling for position with Racing Bulls star Liam Lawson.

The result didn't do too much to alter Bearman's already torrid weekend, however, as the young Brit had already finished down in 17th, last of the remaining runners at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Bearman handed late FIA penalty

The official statement surrounding Bearman's penalty read: "Car 30 (Lawson) was overtaking car 87 (Bearman) on the inside of turn one. Car 30 was well ahead of the mirror of car 87 at the apex of the corner.

"Car 87 left the track and took the escape road, rejoining ahead of car 30 at turn three, thereby gaining an advantage. Car 87 did not voluntarily give the position back.

"Car 30 subsequently overtook car 87 on the following lap. We accordingly imposed a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage."

It marked the end of what was a dismal weekend for the Haas team, with Bearman and Esteban Ocon qualifying down in 15th and 17th respectively, before going on to finish 16th and 17th in Sunday's race, the last two cars still running among the pack.

