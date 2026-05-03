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Isack Hadjar, Red Bull, Australia, 2026

F1 car flips over as double DNF brings out safety car

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull, Australia, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 car flips over as double DNF brings out safety car

Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly crashed on the same lap in Miami

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst

The Miami Grand Prix descended into chaos after two crashes in one lap brought out the safety car.

On lap six, Isack Hadjar crashed his Red Bull into a wall after clipping the barrier, skipping over the barrier and crashing into a wall.

Moments later, Pierre Gasly's Alpine car flipped over after being hit on the inside by Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, with the Alpine landing upright, albeit half the car resting on the tyre barrier.

Both Hadjar and Gasly suffered no injuries, although Hadjar punched his steering wheel in fury following his mistake.

READ MORE: FIA announce disqualification verdict for Red Bull F1 star at Miami Grand Prix

More retirements under safety car

The incident eventually enforced Lawson to retire from the race during the safety car period, while Audi's terrible weekend got worse when Nico Hulkenberg was also forced to park his car in the garage.

The safety car period lasted for six laps, with Charles Leclerc who took the lead on the opening lap, losing out to McLaren's Lando Norris before dropping down to third behind Kimi Antonelli.

During the safety car period, Verstappen pitted for a set of hard tyres, as he looked to benefit from a chaotic start where he spun on the opening lap while battling Leclerc.

READ MORE: Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal

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F1 Liam Lawson Miami Grand Prix Pierre Gasly Isack Hadjar

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