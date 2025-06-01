F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
The FIA have confirmed the final classification for the Spanish Grand Prix, after a late penalty was applied.
Max Verstappen's collision with George Russell in the closing stages of the race resulted in a 10-second time penalty for the four-time world champion, causing huge damage to his championship challenge.
HOT TAKES: 'Max Verstappen is a BULLY' as champion handed 'pathetic' penalty
Verstappen was demoted from fifth down to 10th as a result, while his two rivals for the title - Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris - finished first and second respectively.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claimed his third podium of the season by coming home in third, while Russell himself managed to finish up in fourth while his Mercedes team-mate had to retire with a power unit issue.
Here is the full final classification for the Spanish Grand Prix, with Verstappen's penalty and the resulting promotions for other drivers confirmed by the FIA.
2025 Spanish Grand Prix - Final classification
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|-
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+2.471s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+10.455s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+11.359s
|5
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+13.648s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+15.508s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+16.022s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+17.882s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+21.564s
|10
|*Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+21.826s (10s penalty)
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+25.532s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+25.996s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|+28.822s
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+29.309s
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+31.381s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+32.197s
|17
|*Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+37.065s (10s penalty)
|18
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|DNF
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|DNF
*Max Verstappen was handed a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Mercedes' George Russell.
*Oliver Bearman was handed a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage.
Only 19 cars started the race in Spain, with Lance Stroll absent despite taking part in qualifying having felt wrist and hand pain throughout the weekend.
Fastest Lap
Oscar Piastri - 1:15.743 on lap 61
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.
The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.
READ MORE: F1 champion calls for Max Verstappen disqualification at Spanish Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Max Verstappen confronts Sky Sports presenter as Red Bull star faces race ban - F1 News Recap
- 59 minutes ago
Max Verstappen facing race BAN as FIA issue additional penalty to Red Bull star
- 1 hour ago
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen FUMES as late safety car drama causes chaos at Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
'Max Verstappen is a BULLY' as champion handed 'pathetic' penalty - Spanish Grand Prix hot takes
- 3 hours ago
- 1
F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton hits out at costly FIA ruling at Spanish Grand Prix
- Yesterday 20:12
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
-
GP SPAIN
30 May - 1 Jun
Oscar Piastri
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul