Max Verstappen offers rare family insight as F1 priorities shift

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen admits that his priorities in life have changed following the birth of his baby daughter earlier this year.

Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet welcomed little Lily to the world in May, with the Red Bull star taking every opportunity available away from the track to spend time with his growing family.

The couple, alongside Piquet's other daughter Penelope, are currently on holiday together enjoying the summer break before Verstappen returns to action in the F1 2025 campaign later this month.

The 27-year-old has built up a steely reputation as one of the sport's fiercest competitors on his way to winning four consecutive world titles, but he has revealed that Lily's arrival has prompted a change in his perspective.

Speaking on the team's YouTube channel, Verstappen said: "Even if you have a bad race or weekend, you know, when you get back home, doesn't really matter, does it?

"You know, you see the little baby, little girl smiling at you and yeah, it's okay.

"You know, life goes on and that's at the end of the day the most important. Of course, your little family."

Max Verstappen has endured a frustrating year on the track

Verstappen's F1 struggles persist at Red Bull

While Verstappen is savouring life away from the track, he has no shortage of problems to face on it.

He trails both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the drivers' championship going into the final 10 races of the season, and his chances of toppling the McLaren duo are slim given his results so far this year.

Verstappen has tasted victory just twice in 2025, the last of which coming at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix all the way back in May.

He has made no secret of his frustration throughout the campaign, while his cause hasn't been helped by a lack of support in the form of team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who has struggled to get to grips with the car since stepping up from Racing Bulls.

There had been much speculation over whether Verstappen would look to soon depart the team with which he has enjoyed so much success, but he put an end to those rumours ahead of the Hungarian GP last time out, confirming that he would be staying put in 2026.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner faces fresh criticism as FIA expose ‘secretive’ teams approach

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision

READ MORE: Christian Horner’s Red Bull ‘termination' details revealed after brutal F1 axe

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

Related