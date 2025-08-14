Christian Horner's Red Bull departure has been signed, sealed and delivered, according to filings this week.

The long-time team principal was removed from his role after the British Grand Prix last month, but was still officially tied to the team as the two parties negotiated terms of his departure.

Horner had served as chief executive of the F1 team, and was officially listed as a director of that operation, Red Bull Powertrains and Red Bull Technologies Ltd. with Companies House in the UK.

On Thursday however, filings were received by Companies House confirming that Horner's roles had all been terminated as of Tuesday, August 12.

Red Bull may have only just officially cut ties with the 51-year-old but he was replaced with immediate effect in the day-to-day role at the F1 team by former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies.

Christian Horner's two decades at Red Bull brought home several championships

Horner's Red Bull replacement revealed

A new director was confirmed at the company in this week's filings too, with documents showing that Stefan Salzer was placed in the role the day before Horner's sacking on July 9, 2025.

Salzer is global head of human resources at parent company Red Bull GmbH, and also spent a week-long stint as a company director at Red Bull Racing at the beginning of the year.

He and Helmut Marko are now the only current directors of Red Bull Racing, with the company being run with twin directors since the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz in late 2022.

The terms of Horner's departure are not publicly known, and likely never truly will be.

