Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen is set to make his debut in the legendary Nurburgring 24 Hours this weekend, but the Red Bull star has been strongly advised not to appear at some pre-race events in Germany.

The Dutchman will once again set aside his allegiance to the energy drink giants to get behind the wheel of the No.3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo this weekend, sharing driving duties with Jules Gounon (Andorra/France), Dani Juncadella (Spain) and Lucas Auer (Austria) between Thursday May 14 and Sunday May 17.

But when the No.3 car was paraded around the streets of Adenau on Wednesday, May 13, the 28-year-old was nowhere to be seen.

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For the first time in it's 56-year history, the Nurburgring have sold out of tickets to the full weekend programme, with a record-breaking attendance expected thanks to the presence of Verstappen.

With preparations kicking off on Thursday as teams and drivers gear up for the action, special sessions with the drivers have been arranged exclusively for fans in advance.

However, following safety advice from the organisers, Verstappen will not be in attendance.

For Verstappen, the weekend holds extra significance. Finally, he gets a chance to fulfill his dream by competing in the prestigious and notorious 24-hour race on the Nurburgring-Nordschleife.

Known for its dangerous and varied layout, this race draws hundreds of thousands of fans to Germany every year, all eager to see the four-time F1 champion up close. Unfortunately, during the scheduled fan sessions, this opportunity will no longer be on offer now that his absence has been confirmed.

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Verstappen skips Nurburgring pre-race parade

As is tradition, Wednesday's parade featuring the race cars sees most drivers make an appearance ahead of the endurance event.

Yet, Verstappen was conspicuously missing, alongside team-mate Daniel Juncadella.

Earlier reports even suggested the entire team would skip the event. However, according to GPFans reporter Vincent Bruins on site, both Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer were present during the parade.

Verstappen's car was at the Nurburgring, but Max was not.

Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Verstappen during the meet-and-greet sessions on Thursday and Friday or at the signing events on Friday evening should be prepared for disappointment.

Bruins confirmed that, due to safety concerns, the team has indicated Verstappen will likely skip these engagements.

Ultimately, it isn’t that the Dutch driver is unwilling; he has simply been advised by the organisers to sit these sessions out.

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