close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
toto wolff, george russell, kimi antonelli, mercedes, graphic

Toto Wolff told to hold urgent Mercedes meeting over F1 title fight: ‘He needs to sit down with them’

toto wolff, george russell, kimi antonelli, mercedes, graphic — Photo: © IMAGO

Toto Wolff told to hold urgent Mercedes meeting over F1 title fight: ‘He needs to sit down with them’

A team-mate rivalry? At Mercedes? Groundbreaking...

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Heated team-mate rivalries are as old as F1 itself and as the 2026 title fight intensifies between Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, pundits cannot help but speculate the pair will join the list of historic clashes.

Whether it's the desire for Drive to Survive drama or the perverse enjoyment sporting conflict provokes, some are convinced it's only a matter of time before there is a clash between Russell and Antonelli.

The stage is certainly set for some good old-fashioned throwing the toys out of the perambulator. By all rights, it should have been the 28-year-old Russell who was the favourite for the title. After all he's the one in the prime of his career, it's he who is the more experienced on the two drivers.

However, Russell's the one being eclipsed by a 19-year-old, who's not only leading the championship by 20 points, but excelling after a rookie season littered with doubts that he should have been in F1 at all! That's got to get the competitive juices going somewhat for Russell.

READ MORE: Mercedes star George Russell put in his place over 'entitled' behaviour

Mercedes conflict: Is it inevitable?

If there's one person who knows what it's like to race at Mercedes, to fight for the title AND go up against a superstar team-mate it's Nico Rosberg.

Now, to call Russell the Rosberg of this Mercedes is a little unfair. Two fourth place finishes doesn't suddenly make him the underdog; but could Antonelli's success start to put Russell's schnoz out of joint? Is it enough to fuel a proper rivalry?

Speaking to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rosberg himself claimed a fight between Russell and Antonelli is inevitable. He was then asked asked what advice he would give both drivers having been embroiled in a team-mate battle himself at Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton (the less said about the liberal hurling of headwear, the better).

To this, Rosberg replied: "Sit down and talk it through. When things happen on the track, you have to deal with them off the track.

"This is really more of a piece of advice for Toto Wolff, who needs to sit down with them, discuss everything and know in advance how to handle certain confrontational situations when they arise."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe

Related

F1 Mercedes George Russell Toto Wolff Kimi Antonelli Nico Rosberg

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'back to his best' as Mercedes chief delivers Ferrari warning

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'back to his best' as Mercedes chief delivers Ferrari warning

  • 2 hours ago
Wolff issues Mercedes blame for 'unacceptable' issue hampering Antonelli's title chances

Wolff issues Mercedes blame for 'unacceptable' issue hampering Antonelli's title chances

  • 28 minutes ago
George Russell confronted with Mercedes ultimatum over Kimi Antonelli F1 title fight

George Russell confronted with Mercedes ultimatum over Kimi Antonelli F1 title fight

  • Today 08:58
George Russell facing Canadian Grand Prix 'crisis' at Mercedes

George Russell facing Canadian Grand Prix 'crisis' at Mercedes

  • Yesterday 21:14
F1 champion claims 'inevitable' Lewis Hamilton-style clash with rival drivers

F1 champion claims 'inevitable' Lewis Hamilton-style clash with rival drivers

  • Yesterday 09:45
Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin F1 retirement talks

Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin F1 retirement talks

  • 1 hour ago

Just in

18:57
Wolff issues Mercedes blame for 'unacceptable' issue hampering Antonelli's title chances
18:15
Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin F1 retirement talks
17:30
Ferrari icon blames Drive to Survive for F1 ‘pantomime vitriol’: 'You don't need all of that s***'
16:26
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'back to his best' as Mercedes chief delivers Ferrari warning
16:01
Nurburgring 24 Hours Rules: What Max Verstappen really needs to know ahead of iconic race
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin F1 retirement talks Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin F1 retirement talks

1 hour ago
Ferrari icon blames Drive to Survive for F1 ‘pantomime vitriol’: 'You don't need all of that s***' F1 News & Gossip

Ferrari icon blames Drive to Survive for F1 ‘pantomime vitriol’: 'You don't need all of that s***'

1 hour ago
Toto Wolff told to hold urgent Mercedes meeting over F1 title fight: ‘He needs to sit down with them’ Mercedes

Toto Wolff told to hold urgent Mercedes meeting over F1 title fight: ‘He needs to sit down with them’

2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton shocks fans with surprise store appearance Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton shocks fans with surprise store appearance

Today 12:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x