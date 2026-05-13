Heated team-mate rivalries are as old as F1 itself and as the 2026 title fight intensifies between Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, pundits cannot help but speculate the pair will join the list of historic clashes.

Whether it's the desire for Drive to Survive drama or the perverse enjoyment sporting conflict provokes, some are convinced it's only a matter of time before there is a clash between Russell and Antonelli.

The stage is certainly set for some good old-fashioned throwing the toys out of the perambulator. By all rights, it should have been the 28-year-old Russell who was the favourite for the title. After all he's the one in the prime of his career, it's he who is the more experienced on the two drivers.

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However, Russell's the one being eclipsed by a 19-year-old, who's not only leading the championship by 20 points, but excelling after a rookie season littered with doubts that he should have been in F1 at all! That's got to get the competitive juices going somewhat for Russell.

READ MORE: Mercedes star George Russell put in his place over 'entitled' behaviour

Mercedes conflict: Is it inevitable?

If there's one person who knows what it's like to race at Mercedes, to fight for the title AND go up against a superstar team-mate it's Nico Rosberg.

Now, to call Russell the Rosberg of this Mercedes is a little unfair. Two fourth place finishes doesn't suddenly make him the underdog; but could Antonelli's success start to put Russell's schnoz out of joint? Is it enough to fuel a proper rivalry?

Speaking to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rosberg himself claimed a fight between Russell and Antonelli is inevitable. He was then asked asked what advice he would give both drivers having been embroiled in a team-mate battle himself at Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton (the less said about the liberal hurling of headwear, the better).

To this, Rosberg replied: "Sit down and talk it through. When things happen on the track, you have to deal with them off the track.

"This is really more of a piece of advice for Toto Wolff, who needs to sit down with them, discuss everything and know in advance how to handle certain confrontational situations when they arise."

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