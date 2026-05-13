Nurburgring 24 Hours entry list: Max Verstappen heads huge field for ‘Green Hell’ this weekend

There are no fewer than 161 cars on the entry list for the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours race in 2026, but not all of them will stand a chance of winning the overall title.

From Max Verstappen's Mercedes-AMG GT3 to the beloved but slow Dacia Logan, there is something for everyone at ‘The Green Hell’ this weekend. An intoxicating mix of motorsport madness.

Of the 161 teams entered to race (including Verstappen), 41 will compete in the fastest SP-9 class. This is intended for GT3 cars, which are built according to FIA technical regulations. There is a wide choice of equipment: Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, and Porsche are competing.

Article continues under video

However, this weekend (Thursday May 14-Sunday May 17) is not just about the GT3s. There are also classes for GT2 and GT4 cars, for Porsches we know from the Carrera Cup and the Supercup, and for the smaller Porsche Caymans.

SP-X meanwhile is intended for very fast cars that do not fit into any other class, while the AT classes focus on alternative fuels. Then we have all the V classes, where the cars have barely been modified from their road versions.

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Full schedule with session times for this weekend

Entry list of classes for Nurburgring 24 Hours

There are 36 classes for this - like we said, something for everyone - but only 23 have cars entered for the 24 Hours race this weekend:

Class Cars entered SP 9 41 SP-X 5 SP-Pro 1 AT1 2 Cup 2 11 AT2 3 Cup 3 17 SP 10 13 SP 8T 1 SP 7 3 SP 4 1 SP 4T 5 SP 3 1 SP 3T 7 SP 2T 3 TCR 4 BMW M2 Racing Cup 4 BMW M240i Racing 11 BMW 325i Challenge 4 VT2 5 (FWD/AWD)

9 (RWD) V6 5 V5 5 Total 161

Full entry list of cars and drivers

No. Class Team / Drivers Car 1 SP 9 Scherer Sport PHX Haase, Christopher (Deutschland)Ludwig, Luca (Deutschland)Winkelhock, Markus (Deutschland) Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II 7 SP 9 Konrad Motorsport Soufi, Danny (USA)Paul, Maximilian (Deutschland)Elkmann, Peter (Deutschland)Lefterov, Pavel (Bulgarien) Lamborghini Huracan GT3 8 SP 9 JUTA Racing Veremenko, Alexey (Deutschland)SELV (Kirgistan)Erhart, Elia (Deutschland)Kaffer, Pierre (Deutschland) Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II 10 AT3 Max Kruse Racing Kruse, Max (Deutschland)Lenz, Christoph (Schweiz)Stanco, Dario (Schweiz)Stanco, Armando (Schweiz) VW GOLF 7 GTI TCR DSG 11 SP 9 SR Motorsport by Schnitzelalm Heyer, Kenneth (Deutschland)Härtling, Jay Mo (Deutschland)Fittje, Jannes (Deutschland)Brück, Christopher (Deutschland) Mercedes-AMG GT3 13 SP 3T White Angel for Fly and Help Albrecht, Bernd (Deutschland)Knechtges, Carsten (Deutschland)Asch, Sebastian (Deutschland)Bliss, Oliver (Deutschland) VW Beetle RSR 14 SP 9 Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed Engel, Maro (Deutschland)Martin, Maxime (Belgien)Schiller, Fabian (Deutschland)Stolz, Luca (Deutschland) Mercedes-AMG GT3 16 SP 9 Scherer Sport PHX Niederhauser, Patric (Schweiz)Vanthoor, Laurens (Belgien)Feller, Ricardo (Belgien)Pilet, Patrick (Frankreich) Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 17 SP 9 Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed Aron, Ralf (Estland)Auer, Lucas (Österreich)Christodoulou, Adam (Großbritannien)Grenier, Mikael (Kanada) Mercedes-AMG GT3 19 AT3 Max Kruse Racing Leuchter, Benjamin (Deutschland)Kristoffersen, Johan (Schweden)Hammel, Heiko (Deutschland)Otto, Nicholas (Deutschland) VW Golf GTI Clubsport 24h 27 SP 9 Red Bull Team ABT Pepper, Jordan (Südafrika)Bortolotti, Mirko (Italien)Juncadella, Daniel (Spanien) Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 28 SP 9 ABT Sportsline Mapelli, Marco (Italien)Engelhart, Christian (Deutschland)Engstler, Luca (Deutschland) Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 30 SP 9 Walkenhorst Motorsport Walkenhorst, Henry (Deutschland)Breuer, Jörg (Deutschland)Aust, Stefan (Deutschland)Bollrath, Christian (Deutschland) Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 33 SP 9 Falken Motorsports Andlauer, Julien (Frankreich)Menzel, Nico (Deutschland)Müller, Sven (Deutschland)Picariello, Alessio (Belgien) Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 34 SP 9 Walkenhorst Motorsport Krognes, Christian (Norwegen)Pittard, David (Großbritannien)Thiim, Nicki (Dänemark)Drudi, Mattia (Italien) Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 35 SP 9 Walkenhorst Motorsport Hantke, Nico (Deutschland)Buchardt, Anders (Norwegen)Söderström, Oliver (Schweden)Krognes, Christian (Deutschland) Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 37 SP 9 PROsport Racing Palette, Steven (Frankreich)Böckmann, Marek (Deutschland)Bastian, Nico (Deutschland) Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 44 SP 9 Falken Motorsports Boccolacci, Dorian (Frankreich)Heinemann, Tim (Deutschland)Marschall, Dennis (Deutschland)Schuring, Morris (Niederlande) Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 45 SP 9 REALIZE KONDO RACING with Rinaldi Perel, David (Südafrika)Fernandez Laser, Felipe (Deutschland)Jefferies, Axcil (Simbabwe)Neubauer, Thomas (Frankreich) Ferrari 296 GT3 48 SP 9 BLACK FALCON Team EAE Arrow, Daan (Niederlande)Bünnagel, Ben (Deutschland)Kaya, Mustafa Mehmet (Türkei)Piana, Gabriele (Schweiz) Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 50 SP 9 équipe vitesse Heimrich, Michael (Deutschland)Rocco di Torrepadula, Lorenzo (Italien)Ullström, Eric (Schweden)Klasen, Arno (Deutschland) Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II 54 SP 9 Dinamic GT Bastian, Buus (Dänemark)Cairoli, Matteo (Italien)Hartog, Loek (Niederlande)Sturm, Joel (Deutschland) Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 55 SP 9 Hankook Competition Kim, Jongkyum (Südkorea)Bruins, Roelof (Niederlande)Holzer, Marco (Deutschland)Cho, Steven (Kanada) Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 59 SP 8T Dörr Motorsport Dörr, Ben (Deutschland)Dörr, Phil (Deutschland)Strycek, Volker (Deutschland)Ortmann, Mike David (Deutschland) McLaren Artura Trophy Evo 63 SP 9 HRT Ford Performance Haupt, Hubert (Deutschland)Assenheimer, Patrick (Deutschland)Kolb, Vincent (Deutschland)Müller, Dirk (Deutschland) Ford Mustang GT3 64 SP 9 HRT Ford Performance Olsen, Dennis (Norwegen)Maini, Arjun (Indien)Stippler, Frank (Deutschland)Owega, Jusuf (Deutschland) Ford Mustang GT3 65 SP 9 HRT Ford Performance Fetzer, Dennis (Deutschland)Schumacher, David (Deutschland)Owega, Salman (Deutschland)Owega, Jusuf (Deutschland) Ford Mustang GT3 66 SP 8T ME Motorsport Eichele, Markus (Deutschland)Wiskirchen, Philip (Deutschland)Wiskirchen, Moritz (Deutschland)Wiskirchen , Jörg (Deutschland) BMW M4 GT4 (G82) 67 SP 10 AV Racing by BLACK FALCON Bear (Deutschland)Harrison, Ryan (USA)Vasilescu, Alexandru (Rumänien)Wassertheurer, Leon (Deutschland) BMW M4 GT4 EVO (G82) 69 SP 4T HY Racing/ Andalucia Circuit Derenne, Jacques (Belgien)Barbaro, Bruno (Italien)Muytjens, Olivier (Belgien)Reicher, Fabrice (Frankreich) Porsche 718 Cayman (Typ982) 70 SP 7 BLACK FALCON Team ZIMMERMANN Barst, David (Deutschland)Ruf, Anton (Deutschland)Sartingen, Axel (Deutschland)Schwenk, Nils (Deutschland) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS 74 SP 10 Walkenhorst Motorsport Hansen, Joshua (USA)Vortkamp, Hermann (Deutschland)Balanian, Aris (Deutschland)David , Jean-Christophe (Deutschland) Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 Evo 76 AT3 Max Kruse Racing Preisig, Jasmin (Schweiz)Hochwind, Timo (Deutschland)Gebhardt, Christian (Deutschland)Vettel, Fabian (Deutschland) VW Golf GTI Clubsport 24h 77 SP 7 BSL Racing Team Walker, Alexander (Schweiz)Hagnauer, Philipp (Schweiz)Ruhrmann, Christoph (Deutschland)Kiefer, Georg (Deutschland) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS 80 SP 7 tm-racing.org Neuffer, Reiner (Deutschland)Höpfer, Benedikt (Deutschland)Brandl, Sebastian (Deutschland)Sacchi, Fabio (Deutschland) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982) 84 SP 9 Eastalent Racing Team Reicher, Simon (Österreich)Klien, Christian (Österreich)Siedler, Norbert (Österreich)Hofer, Max (Österreich) Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II 88 SP 4T SUBARU TECNICA INTERNATIONAL van Dam, Carlo (Niederlande)Schrick, Tim (Deutschland)Sasaki, Kota (Japan)Kubo, Rintaro (Japan) Subaru WRX 94 Cup 2 Sante Royale Racing Team Kiefer, Stefan (Deutschland)Kiefer, Marius (Deutschland)Kiefer, David (Deutschland)Rettenbacher, Luca (Österreich) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) 97 SP 7 Saugmotoren Motorsport Reeh, Julian (Deutschland)Lachenmayer, Valentin (Deutschland)Trompeter, Mark (Deutschland)Schall, Ralf (Deutschland) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (997) 98 SP 9 ROWE RACING Farfus, Augusto (Brasilien)Krohn, Jesse (Finnland)Marciello, Raffaele (Italien)van der Linde, Kelvin (Deutschland) BMW M4 GT3 EVO 100 BMW 325i EiFelkind Racing Schrey, Michael (Deutschland)Fischer, Michael (Österreich)Schäfer, Stefan (Deutschland)Gruber, Christopher (Deutschland) BMW 325i (e90) 101 BMW 325i EiFelkind Racing Welker, Karsten (Deutschland)Masumoto, Ryusuke (Japan)Berghult, Dan (Schweden)Nilsson, Jonas (Schweden) BMW 325i (e90) 109 SP 2T TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing Morizo (Japan)Toyoda, Daisuke (Japan)Ishiura, Hiroaki (Japan)Oshima, Kazuya (Japan) Toyota GR Yaris 110 SP 8T TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing Gamou, Naoya (Japan)Kataoka, Tatsuya (Japan)Matsui, Takamitsu (Japan) Sasaki, Masahiro (Japan) Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2 111 SP 10 SR Motorsport by Schnitzelalm Thilenius, David (USA)Wirtz, Guido (Deutschland)Renger, Reinhold (Deutschland)Neuser, Tim (Deutschland) Mercedes-AMG GT4 140 SP 8T PROsport Racing Dumarey, Guido (Belgien)Dumarey, Maxime (Belgien)Rennhofer, Raphael (Deutschland)Marchewicz, Marcel (Deutschland) Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 146 AT3 GITI TIRE MOTORSPORT BY WS RACING Schreiner, Carrie (Deutschland)Schall, Janina (Deutschland)Wohlwend, Fabienne (Liechtenstein)Stalidzane, Patricija (Deutschland) BMW M4 GT4 (G82) 150 SP 8T Team BILSTEIN by BLACK FALCON Broadbent, Jimmy (Großbritannien)Brown, Steve (Großbritannien)Charoudin, Mikhail (Niederlande)Metzger, Manuel (Deutschland) BMW M4 GT4 EVO (G82) 160 SP 8T Toyo Tires with Ring Racing Nakayama, Yuichi (Japan)Alesi, Giuliano (Frankreich)Kotaka, Kazuto (Japan)Koyama, Miki (Japan) Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2023 164 SP 10 W&S Motorsport Brodmerkel, Stephan (Deutschland)Vöhringer, Jürgen (Deutschland)Still, Hendrik (Deutschland)Wiedmann, Niclas (Deutschland) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS 169 SP 10 Dörr Motorsport Dörr, Phil (Deutschland)Posavac, Peter (Deutschland)Weishar, Frank (Deutschland)Schädler, Sven (Deutschland) Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 170 SP 10 Toyo Tires with Ring Racing Kinoshita, Takayuki (Japan)Tischner, Michael (Deutschland)Tönges, Heiko (Deutschland) Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2 175 SP 10 PROsport Racing Himmels, Yannik (Deutschland)Alboretto (Deutschland)Hites, Benjamin (Chile)Viebahn, Jörg (Deutschland) Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 179 SP 10 Dörr Motorsport Scheibner, Rolf (Deutschland)Charlaix, Philippe (Frankreich)Sander, Peter (Deutschland)Hahn, Heiko (Deutschland) Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 187 SP 10 FK Performance Motorsport Wüstenhagen, Nick (Deutschland)Hancke, Nick (Deutschland)Mijatovic, Ranko (Schweiz)Jochimsen, Andreas (Dänemark) BMW M4 GT4 (G82) 189 SP 8T HOFOR RACING by BONK MOTORSPORT Bonk, Michael (Deutschland)Schrey, Michael (Deutschland)Bonk, Peter (Deutschland)Khayrov, Marat (Russland) BMW M4 GT4 EVO (G82) 268 VT2 Hecka Jacos Paddock Motorsport GmbH Ito, Takashi (Japan)Kawaai, Kohta (Japan)Kait Wai, Chong (Malaysia)Ecker, Andreas (Deutschland) Toyota Supra 277 SP 3 RAVENOL Motorsport by MDM Racing Müller, Marc David (Deutschland)Groth, Christopher (Deutschland)Rupp, Markus (Deutschland)König, Mika (Deutschland) BMW 318ti (E36) 300 SP 3T Ollis Garage Racing Kriese, Oliver (Deutschland)Starck, Gregor (Deutschland)Kaffka, Martin (Deutschland) Dacia Logan 303 SP 3T Hyundai Motosport Zhang, Zhendong (China)Ricca, Jeff (USA)Kim, Gyumin (Südkorea)Kim, Yougchan (Südkorea) Hyundai Motor Company Elantra N Cup 310 SP 3T FK Performance Motorsport Klingmann, Jens (Deutschland)de Wilde, Ugo (Belgien)Weerts, Charles (Belgien)Bräutigam, Michael (Deutschland) BMW M2 Racing (G87) 317 SP 3T Bulldog Racing Fischer, Markus (Österreich)Goodman, Toby (Großbritannien)Sauerbrei, Sebastian (Deutschland)Tan, Samantha (Kanada) MINI John Cooper Works Pro 320 AT2 Four Motors Bioconcept-Car Schmidt, Michael (Deutschland)Bonk , Ralf-Peter (Deutschland)Halder, Michelle (Deutschland)van Ramshorst, Marco (Niederlande) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) 321 SP 3T Goroyan RT by Sharky Racing Kvitka, Oleg (Kirgistan)Rosenbach, Moritz (Deutschland)Eis, Philipp (Deutschland)Ernst, Constantin (Deutschland) VW GOLF 7 GTI TCR DSG 347 SP-PRO Toyo Tires with Ring Racing Gülden, Andreas (Deutschland)Sandtler, Tim (Deutschland)Hennerici, Marc (Deutschland) Porsche 911 GT3 CUP MR 382 SP 2T TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing Morizo (Japan)Toyoda, Daisuke (Japan)Ishiura, Hiroaki (Japan)Oshima, Kazuya (Japan) Toyota GR Yaris 396 V6 Adrenalin Motorsport Team Mainhattan Wheels Faßbender, Klaus (Deutschland)Büllesbach, Christian (Deutschland)Schettler, Andreas (Deutschland)Arimon, Carlos (Spanien) Porsche Cayman S 410 V6 rent2Drive-racing Croci, Stefano (Italien)Ackermann, David (Deutschland)Marshall, Scott (Großbritannien)Larbi, Jérôme (Frankreich) Porsche Cayman GTS 414 V6 Köppen Motorsport Köppen, Alexander (Deutschland)Schaflitzl, Andreas (Deutschland)Rings, Sebastian (Deutschland)Pydys, Jacek (Polen) Porsche 911 Carrera 418 V6 SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Lamadrid, Xavier (Mexiko)Mendieta, Cesar (Australien)Kroner, Heinz Jürgen (Deutschland) Porsche Cayman 718 420 AT3 Four Motors Bioconcept-Car Schöni, Marc (Schweiz)Cramer, Henning (Deutschland)Sprungmann, Oliver (Deutschland)Hewer, Christoph (Deutschland) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982) 440 V5 QTQ-Raceperformance Böhmisch, Mirco (Schweiz)Ebener, Florian (Deutschland)Kramer, Florian (Deutschland)Müller, Andreas (Deutschland) Porsche Cayman CQ11 444 V5 Adrenalin Motorsport Team Mainhattan Wheels Korn, Ulrich (Deutschland)Korn, Tobias (Deutschland)Korn, Daniel (Deutschland)Benko, Adam (Ungarn) Porsche Cayman CM12 445 V5 rent2Drive-racing Arbinger, Georg (Deutschland)Ade, Philip (Deutschland)Le Bihan, Joël (Frankreich)Lyons, Benjamin (Großbritannien) Porsche Cayman CM12 448 V5 tm-racing.org Weber, Christian (Deutschland)Weissermel, Maximilian (Deutschland)Brandl, Rudolf (Deutschland)Müller, Alexander (Deutschland) Porsche Cayman CM12 455 V5 asBest Racing Trinius, Matthias (Deutschland)Baumann, Peter (Österreich)Held, Thorsten (Deutschland)Schambony, John Lee (Deutschland) Porsche Cayman CM12 466 VT2 Front Walkenhorst Motorsport Abrahamsen, Niklas (Deutschland)Ehrl, Bennet (Deutschland)Ottis, Tazio (USA)Ganser, Sarah (Deutschland) Hyundai Motor Company I30N 471 VT2 Front Auto Thomas by Jung Motorsport Eichhorn, Michael (Deutschland)Roma, Anthony (USA)Winterwerber, Andreas (Deutschland)Rothoff, Chris (Niederlande) Cupra Leon KL 472 VT2 Front Auto Thomas by Jung Motorsport Füting, Lars (Deutschland)Robertz, Tim (Deutschland)Etzkorn, Marc (Deutschland)Ewenz, Achim (Deutschland) Cupra Leon KL 477 VT2 Front asBest Racing Koger, Christian (Deutschland)Beck, Bastian (Deutschland)Lachmayer, Michael (Deutschland)Neumann, Robert (Deutschland) VW Scirocco R TSI 480 VT2 Front Dupré Motorsport Dupré, Christoph (Deutschland)Nett, Jürgen (Deutschland)Nett, Joachim (Deutschland) Audi S3-Lim 488 VT2 Front SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Carobbio, Alberto (Italien)Vicenzi, Ugo (Italien)Blümer, Christoph (Deutschland)Kobos, Marvin (Deutschland) BMW 128ti 500 VT2 Hecka Adrenalin Motorsport Team Mainhattan Wheels Leisen, Philipp (Deutschland)Stahlschmidt, Philipp (Deutschland)Zils, Daniel (Deutschland)Sandberg, Oskar (Norwegen) BMW 330i 501 VT2 Hecka Adrenalin Motorsport Team Mainhattan Wheels Deott, Farquini (Großbritannien)Reimer, Robin (Deutschland)Radoulovic, Zoran (Deutschland)Schiller, Markus (Deutschland) BMW 330i 502 VT2 Hecka GITI TIRE MOTORSPORT BY WS RACING Ehrhardt, Thomas (Deutschland)Ehrhardt, Niklas (Deutschland)Ullrich, Jan (Deutschland)Pirrone, Fabian (Deutschland) BMW 330i 504 VT2 Hecka SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Ooms, Piet-Jan (Niederlande)Rauer, Marius (Deutschland)Seki, Yutaka (Japan) BMW 330i 505 VT2 Hecka Time Attack Paderborn Tillmann, Fabian (Deutschland)Schubert, Kaj (Dänemark)Wolpertinger, Michael (Deutschland)Hebig, Fritz (Deutschland) BMW 328i 506 VT2 Hecka GITI TIRE MOTORSPORT BY WS RACING Devolescu, Theo (Deutschland)Drost, Lukas (Deutschland)Merkt, Christoph (Deutschland)Küpper, Kevin (Deutschland) BMW 330i 514 VT2 Hecka SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Coen, Christian (Deutschland)Peeters, Tim (Belgien)Baar, Mathias (Deutschland)Knötschke, Christian (Deutschland) BMW 330i 520 VT2 Hecka Toyo Tires with Ring Racing Tack, Malte (Deutschland)Röss, Manfred (Deutschland)Röss, Matthias (Deutschland) Toyota Supra 542 BMW M240i Keeevin Sports and Racing van Vooren, Serge (Deutschland)Schönfelder, Jörg (Deutschland)Petrolo, Riccardo (Deutschland)Sowada, Daniel (Deutschland) BMW M240i Racing Cup 633 AT3 Four Motors Bioconcept-Car Kreutzpointner, Alesia (Deutschland)Kreutzpointner, Jacqueline (Deutschland)Hrubesch, Boris (Schweiz)Wlömer, Luka (Deutschland) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982) 644 AT2 Max Kruse Racing Fugel, Dominik (Deutschland)Fugel, Marcel (Deutschland)Oestreich, Moritz (Deutschland)Coronel, Tom (Niederlande) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) 650 BMW M240i Adrenalin Motorsport Team Mainhattan Wheels Markert, Sven (Deutschland)Rziczny, Adrian (Deutschland)Erlbacher, Jocob (Deutschland)Gaukler, Stefan (Deutschland) BMW M240i Racing Cup 651 BMW M240i Adrenalin Motorsport Team Mainhattan Wheels Soyez, Axel (Belgien)Persoons, Dimitri (Belgien)Beulen, Bruno (Belgien)Cremascoli, Alessandro (Italien) BMW M240i Racing Cup 652 BMW M240i Adrenalin Motorsport Team Mainhattan Wheels Ardelt, Thomas (Deutschland)Oepen, Sven (Deutschland)Dormagen, Manuel (Deutschland)Lehmann, Marc (Deutschland) BMW M240i Racing Cup 658 BMW M240i Gamsiz Motorsport Sari, Hakan (Belgien)Sari, Recep (Belgien)Yucesan, Ersin (Türkei) BMW M240i Racing Cup 665 BMW M240i GITI TIRE MOTORSPORT BY WS RACING Eisberg, Maximilian (Deutschland)Mache, Finn (Deutschland)Küpper, Bernd (Deutschland)Link, Luca (Deutschland) BMW M240i Racing Cup 667 BMW M240i Breakell Racing Simon, Andreas (Deutschland)Drinkwater, David (Großbritannien)Manley, Gino (USA)Breakell, James (Großbritannien) BMW M240i Racing Cup 677 BMW M240i asBest Racing Alpiger, Thomas (Schweiz)Neuhauser, Michael (Schweiz)Seibel, Henrik (Deutschland)Tauber, Sebastian (Deutschland) BMW M240i Racing Cup 680 BMW M240i Up2Race Reinhard, Jannik (Deutschland)Van Der Sanden, John (Niederlande)Berger, Torben (Deutschland)Kolb, Carl-Friedrich (Deutschland) BMW M240i Racing Cup 700 BMW 325i rent2Drive-racing Sagmeister, Simon (Deutschland)Huber, Jürgen (Deutschland)Vleugels, Dirk (Deutschland)Frisse, Oliver (Deutschland) BMW 325i (e90) 718 AT2 Manthey Racing Team eFuel Griesemann Griesemann, Georg (Deutschland)Griesemann, Björn (Deutschland)Adorf, Dirk (Deutschland)Volte, Yves (Deutschland) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS M 776 TCR Goroyan RT by Sharky Racing Goroyan, Artur (Armenien)Brink, Danny (Deutschland)Mavlanov, Roman (Armenien)Berthon, Nathanel (Frankreich) Audi RS3 LMS TCR 777 Cup 2 RPM Racing Krohn, Tracy (USA)Jönsson, Nic (Schweden)Hamprecht, Philip (Deutschland)Huisman, Patrick (Niederlande) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) 778 SP 7 RPM Racing Moesgen, Lukas (Deutschland)Hamprecht, Philip (Deutschland) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (991) 786 SP 9 Renazzo Motorport Team Nana, Sak (Thailand)Breuer, Christoph (Deutschland)Mutsch, Thomas (Deutschland)Schmidtmann, Dieter (Deutschland) Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 800 TCR MSC Emstal e.V. by AsBest Racing Schemmann, Sebastian (Deutschland)Waschkau, Roland (Deutschland)Speich, Rudi (Deutschland)Hoenjet, Filip (Niederlande) VW GOLF 7 GTI TCR DSG 808 SP 3T asBest Racing Obermann, Lutz (Deutschland)Leissing, Dennis (Deutschland)Umemoto, Junichi (Japan)Gupta, Akshay (Indien) Cupra TCR DSG 827 AT3 Fancy by Teamwork Motorsport Yan, Chuang (China)Wong, Yat Shing Sunny (China)Zhang, Zhiqiang (China) Lynk&Co 03 TCR 830 TCR Hyundai Motosport Lauck, Manuel (Deutschland)Basseng, Marc (Deutschland)Jöns, Christer (Deutschland) Hyundai Motor Company Elantra N TCR 831 TCR Hyundai Motorsport Filippi, Mason (USA)Wickens, Robert (Kanada)Lewis, Michael (USA)Morris, Bryson (USA) Hyundai Motor Company Elantra N TCR 888 AT3 HOFOR RACING by BONK MOTORSPORT Partl, Max (Deutschland)Weidinger, Jörg (Deutschland)Wolter, Thorsten (Deutschland)Rebhan, Michael (Deutschland) BMW M4 GT4 EVO (G82) 900 Cup 2 BLACK FALCON Team ZIMMERMANN Hardt, Alexander (Deutschland)Rosenberg, Maik (Deutschland)Ludwig, Peter (USA)Kiefer, Thomas (Deutschland) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) 901 Cup 2 SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Grütter, Patrik (Schweiz)Grosse, Fabio (Deutschland) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) 904 Cup 2 Mühlner Motorsport Zsigo, Antal (Slowakei)Waldow, Janis (Deutschland)Rink, Christopher (Deutschland)Riemer, Kai (Deutschland) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) 909 SP 7 SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Ertl, Lukas (Deutschland)Ertl, Maximilian (Deutschland)Ertl, Stefan (Deutschland)Benndorf, Matthias (Deutschland) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (991) 911 SP 9 Manthey EMA Estre, Kevin (Frankreich)Güven, Ayhancan (Türkei)Preining, Thomas (Österreich)Pilet, Patrick (Deutschland) Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 912 Cup 2 KKrämer Racing Krämer, Karsten (Deutschland)Sascha, Steinhardt (Deutschland)Kikireshko, Oleksii (Ukraine)Messenger, Leo (Lettland) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) 918 Cup 2 Mühlner Motorsport Salewsky, Nick (Deutschland)Scheerbarth, Tim (Deutschland)Rump, Martin (Estland) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) 919 Cup 2 Clickversicherung.de TEAM Jodexnis, Richard (Deutschland)Jodexnis, Kersten (Deutschland)Chrzanowski, Robin (Deutschland)Scharmach, Peter (Neuseeland) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) 927 Cup 2 Max Kruse Racing van Roon, Jan Jaap (Niederlande)Coronel, Tom (Niederlande)Meijer, Paul (Niederlande)van Buren, Rudy (Niederlande) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) 929 Cup 2 KKrämer Racing Oberheim, Moritz (Deutschland)Leib, Fidel (Deutschland)Vazquez-Garcia, Tobias (Deutschland)di Martino, Michele (Deutschland) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) 932 Cup 3 Breakell Racing Rich, Martin (Großbritannien)Fontes, Alvaro (Spanien)Aso Arjol, Guillermo (Spanien)Mann, Pippa (Großbritannien) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982) 939 Cup 3 Mühlner Motorsport Shao, Ke (USA)Schicht, Rüdiger (Schweiz)Linden, Franz (Deutschland)Graberg, Tommy (Schweden) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982) 941 Cup 3 Adrenalin Motorsport Team Mainhattan Wheels Wenisch, Aaron (Deutschland)Konishi, Ryusho (Japan)Dörrschuck, Daniel (Deutschland)Silva, Nico (USA) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982) 945 Cup 3 Renazzo Motorport Team Nölken, Markus (Deutschland)Klohs, Otto (Deutschland)Nölken, Daniel (Deutschland)Okumura, Kouichi (Japan) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982) 948 Cup 2 48 LOSCH Motorsport by BLACK FALCON Müller, Tobias (Deutschland)Nagelsdiek, Noah (Deutschland)Pereira, Dylan (Luxemburg)Rivas, Carlos (Luxemburg) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) 949 Cup 3 SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Vingilis, Kasparas (Litauen)Eschweiler, Henning (Deutschland)Surzyshyn, Damon (Kanada)Wiebelhaus, Finn (Deutschland) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982) 959 Cup 3 SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Eichenberg, Heiko (Deutschland)Haughton, Harley (Großbritannien)Simon, Björn (Deutschland)Cate, Peter (Großbritannien) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982) 962 Cup 3 W&S Motorsport Bednarski, Joshua (Frankreich)Zulauf, Finn (Deutschland)Stegmann, Lorenz (Deutschland)Moritz, Oberheim (Deutschland) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982) 969 Cup 3 SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Maximilian (Deutschland)Wagner, Bernhard (Österreich)Strube, Kurt (Deutschland)Stewart, Guy (Neuseeland) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982) 977 Cup 3 Wiesmann SHK by EiFelkind Racing Müller, Tim Lukas (Deutschland)Müller, Desiree (Deutschland)Fischer, Michael (Österreich)Chavez, Juan Carlos Carmona (Mexiko) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982) 978 Cup 3 KKrämer Racing Finken, John (Deutschland)Sander, Peter (Deutschland)Choi, Jang Han (Südkorea)Handrick, Mario (Deutschland) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)* 979 Cup 3 SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Müller, Alexander (Deutschland)Binkowska, Anna-Lena (Deutschland)Binkowska, David (Deutschland)Binkowska, Dietmar (Deutschland) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982) 982 Cup 3 W&S Motorsport Krombach, Christoph (Deutschland)Peitzmeier, Fabian (Deutschland)Duffner, Axel (Deutschland)René, Höber (Deutschland) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)

F1 2026 Regulations: Every new rule and car change explained

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

Related