Nurburgring 24 Hours entry list: Max Verstappen heads huge field for ‘Green Hell’ this weekend
Nurburgring 24 Hours entry list: Max Verstappen heads huge field for ‘Green Hell’ this weekend
Verstappen heads a bumper field for this weekend's showpiece
There are no fewer than 161 cars on the entry list for the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours race in 2026, but not all of them will stand a chance of winning the overall title.
From Max Verstappen's Mercedes-AMG GT3 to the beloved but slow Dacia Logan, there is something for everyone at ‘The Green Hell’ this weekend. An intoxicating mix of motorsport madness.
Of the 161 teams entered to race (including Verstappen), 41 will compete in the fastest SP-9 class. This is intended for GT3 cars, which are built according to FIA technical regulations. There is a wide choice of equipment: Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, and Porsche are competing.
However, this weekend (Thursday May 14-Sunday May 17) is not just about the GT3s. There are also classes for GT2 and GT4 cars, for Porsches we know from the Carrera Cup and the Supercup, and for the smaller Porsche Caymans.
SP-X meanwhile is intended for very fast cars that do not fit into any other class, while the AT classes focus on alternative fuels. Then we have all the V classes, where the cars have barely been modified from their road versions.
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Full schedule with session times for this weekend
Entry list of classes for Nurburgring 24 Hours
There are 36 classes for this - like we said, something for everyone - but only 23 have cars entered for the 24 Hours race this weekend:
|Class
|Cars entered
|SP 9
|41
|SP-X
|5
|SP-Pro
|1
|AT1
|2
|Cup 2
|11
|AT2
|3
|Cup 3
|17
|SP 10
|13
|SP 8T
|1
|SP 7
|3
|SP 4
|1
|SP 4T
|5
|SP 3
|1
|SP 3T
|7
|SP 2T
|3
|TCR
|4
|BMW M2 Racing Cup
|4
|BMW M240i Racing
|11
|BMW 325i Challenge
|4
|VT2
|5 (FWD/AWD)
9 (RWD)
|V6
|5
|V5
|5
|Total
|161
Full entry list of cars and drivers
|No.
|Class
|Team / Drivers
|Car
|1
|SP 9
|Scherer Sport PHX Haase, Christopher (Deutschland)Ludwig, Luca (Deutschland)Winkelhock, Markus (Deutschland)
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II
|7
|SP 9
|Konrad Motorsport Soufi, Danny (USA)Paul, Maximilian (Deutschland)Elkmann, Peter (Deutschland)Lefterov, Pavel (Bulgarien)
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|8
|SP 9
|JUTA Racing Veremenko, Alexey (Deutschland)SELV (Kirgistan)Erhart, Elia (Deutschland)Kaffer, Pierre (Deutschland)
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II
|10
|AT3
|Max Kruse Racing Kruse, Max (Deutschland)Lenz, Christoph (Schweiz)Stanco, Dario (Schweiz)Stanco, Armando (Schweiz)
|VW GOLF 7 GTI TCR DSG
|11
|SP 9
|SR Motorsport by Schnitzelalm Heyer, Kenneth (Deutschland)Härtling, Jay Mo (Deutschland)Fittje, Jannes (Deutschland)Brück, Christopher (Deutschland)
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|13
|SP 3T
|White Angel for Fly and Help Albrecht, Bernd (Deutschland)Knechtges, Carsten (Deutschland)Asch, Sebastian (Deutschland)Bliss, Oliver (Deutschland)
|VW Beetle RSR
|14
|SP 9
|Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed Engel, Maro (Deutschland)Martin, Maxime (Belgien)Schiller, Fabian (Deutschland)Stolz, Luca (Deutschland)
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|16
|SP 9
|Scherer Sport PHX Niederhauser, Patric (Schweiz)Vanthoor, Laurens (Belgien)Feller, Ricardo (Belgien)Pilet, Patrick (Frankreich)
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|17
|SP 9
|Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed Aron, Ralf (Estland)Auer, Lucas (Österreich)Christodoulou, Adam (Großbritannien)Grenier, Mikael (Kanada)
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|19
|AT3
|Max Kruse Racing Leuchter, Benjamin (Deutschland)Kristoffersen, Johan (Schweden)Hammel, Heiko (Deutschland)Otto, Nicholas (Deutschland)
|VW Golf GTI Clubsport 24h
|27
|SP 9
|Red Bull Team ABT Pepper, Jordan (Südafrika)Bortolotti, Mirko (Italien)Juncadella, Daniel (Spanien)
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|28
|SP 9
|ABT Sportsline Mapelli, Marco (Italien)Engelhart, Christian (Deutschland)Engstler, Luca (Deutschland)
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|30
|SP 9
|Walkenhorst Motorsport Walkenhorst, Henry (Deutschland)Breuer, Jörg (Deutschland)Aust, Stefan (Deutschland)Bollrath, Christian (Deutschland)
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|33
|SP 9
|Falken Motorsports Andlauer, Julien (Frankreich)Menzel, Nico (Deutschland)Müller, Sven (Deutschland)Picariello, Alessio (Belgien)
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|34
|SP 9
|Walkenhorst Motorsport Krognes, Christian (Norwegen)Pittard, David (Großbritannien)Thiim, Nicki (Dänemark)Drudi, Mattia (Italien)
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|35
|SP 9
|Walkenhorst Motorsport Hantke, Nico (Deutschland)Buchardt, Anders (Norwegen)Söderström, Oliver (Schweden)Krognes, Christian (Deutschland)
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO
|37
|SP 9
|PROsport Racing Palette, Steven (Frankreich)Böckmann, Marek (Deutschland)Bastian, Nico (Deutschland)
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|44
|SP 9
|Falken Motorsports Boccolacci, Dorian (Frankreich)Heinemann, Tim (Deutschland)Marschall, Dennis (Deutschland)Schuring, Morris (Niederlande)
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|45
|SP 9
|REALIZE KONDO RACING with Rinaldi Perel, David (Südafrika)Fernandez Laser, Felipe (Deutschland)Jefferies, Axcil (Simbabwe)Neubauer, Thomas (Frankreich)
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|48
|SP 9
|BLACK FALCON Team EAE Arrow, Daan (Niederlande)Bünnagel, Ben (Deutschland)Kaya, Mustafa Mehmet (Türkei)Piana, Gabriele (Schweiz)
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|50
|SP 9
|équipe vitesse Heimrich, Michael (Deutschland)Rocco di Torrepadula, Lorenzo (Italien)Ullström, Eric (Schweden)Klasen, Arno (Deutschland)
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II
|54
|SP 9
|Dinamic GT Bastian, Buus (Dänemark)Cairoli, Matteo (Italien)Hartog, Loek (Niederlande)Sturm, Joel (Deutschland)
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|55
|SP 9
|Hankook Competition Kim, Jongkyum (Südkorea)Bruins, Roelof (Niederlande)Holzer, Marco (Deutschland)Cho, Steven (Kanada)
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|59
|SP 8T
|Dörr Motorsport Dörr, Ben (Deutschland)Dörr, Phil (Deutschland)Strycek, Volker (Deutschland)Ortmann, Mike David (Deutschland)
|McLaren Artura Trophy Evo
|63
|SP 9
|HRT Ford Performance Haupt, Hubert (Deutschland)Assenheimer, Patrick (Deutschland)Kolb, Vincent (Deutschland)Müller, Dirk (Deutschland)
|Ford Mustang GT3
|64
|SP 9
|HRT Ford Performance Olsen, Dennis (Norwegen)Maini, Arjun (Indien)Stippler, Frank (Deutschland)Owega, Jusuf (Deutschland)
|Ford Mustang GT3
|65
|SP 9
|HRT Ford Performance Fetzer, Dennis (Deutschland)Schumacher, David (Deutschland)Owega, Salman (Deutschland)Owega, Jusuf (Deutschland)
|Ford Mustang GT3
|66
|SP 8T
|ME Motorsport Eichele, Markus (Deutschland)Wiskirchen, Philip (Deutschland)Wiskirchen, Moritz (Deutschland)Wiskirchen , Jörg (Deutschland)
|BMW M4 GT4 (G82)
|67
|SP 10
|AV Racing by BLACK FALCON Bear (Deutschland)Harrison, Ryan (USA)Vasilescu, Alexandru (Rumänien)Wassertheurer, Leon (Deutschland)
|BMW M4 GT4 EVO (G82)
|69
|SP 4T
|HY Racing/ Andalucia Circuit Derenne, Jacques (Belgien)Barbaro, Bruno (Italien)Muytjens, Olivier (Belgien)Reicher, Fabrice (Frankreich)
|Porsche 718 Cayman (Typ982)
|70
|SP 7
|BLACK FALCON Team ZIMMERMANN Barst, David (Deutschland)Ruf, Anton (Deutschland)Sartingen, Axel (Deutschland)Schwenk, Nils (Deutschland)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|74
|SP 10
|Walkenhorst Motorsport Hansen, Joshua (USA)Vortkamp, Hermann (Deutschland)Balanian, Aris (Deutschland)David , Jean-Christophe (Deutschland)
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 Evo
|76
|AT3
|Max Kruse Racing Preisig, Jasmin (Schweiz)Hochwind, Timo (Deutschland)Gebhardt, Christian (Deutschland)Vettel, Fabian (Deutschland)
|VW Golf GTI Clubsport 24h
|77
|SP 7
|BSL Racing Team Walker, Alexander (Schweiz)Hagnauer, Philipp (Schweiz)Ruhrmann, Christoph (Deutschland)Kiefer, Georg (Deutschland)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|80
|SP 7
|tm-racing.org Neuffer, Reiner (Deutschland)Höpfer, Benedikt (Deutschland)Brandl, Sebastian (Deutschland)Sacchi, Fabio (Deutschland)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)
|84
|SP 9
|Eastalent Racing Team Reicher, Simon (Österreich)Klien, Christian (Österreich)Siedler, Norbert (Österreich)Hofer, Max (Österreich)
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II
|88
|SP 4T
|SUBARU TECNICA INTERNATIONAL van Dam, Carlo (Niederlande)Schrick, Tim (Deutschland)Sasaki, Kota (Japan)Kubo, Rintaro (Japan)
|Subaru WRX
|94
|Cup 2
|Sante Royale Racing Team Kiefer, Stefan (Deutschland)Kiefer, Marius (Deutschland)Kiefer, David (Deutschland)Rettenbacher, Luca (Österreich)
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|97
|SP 7
|Saugmotoren Motorsport Reeh, Julian (Deutschland)Lachenmayer, Valentin (Deutschland)Trompeter, Mark (Deutschland)Schall, Ralf (Deutschland)
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (997)
|98
|SP 9
|ROWE RACING Farfus, Augusto (Brasilien)Krohn, Jesse (Finnland)Marciello, Raffaele (Italien)van der Linde, Kelvin (Deutschland)
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|100
|BMW 325i
|EiFelkind Racing Schrey, Michael (Deutschland)Fischer, Michael (Österreich)Schäfer, Stefan (Deutschland)Gruber, Christopher (Deutschland)
|BMW 325i (e90)
|101
|BMW 325i
|EiFelkind Racing Welker, Karsten (Deutschland)Masumoto, Ryusuke (Japan)Berghult, Dan (Schweden)Nilsson, Jonas (Schweden)
|BMW 325i (e90)
|109
|SP 2T
|TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing Morizo (Japan)Toyoda, Daisuke (Japan)Ishiura, Hiroaki (Japan)Oshima, Kazuya (Japan)
|Toyota GR Yaris
|110
|SP 8T
|TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing Gamou, Naoya (Japan)Kataoka, Tatsuya (Japan)Matsui, Takamitsu (Japan) Sasaki, Masahiro (Japan)
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2
|111
|SP 10
|SR Motorsport by Schnitzelalm Thilenius, David (USA)Wirtz, Guido (Deutschland)Renger, Reinhold (Deutschland)Neuser, Tim (Deutschland)
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|140
|SP 8T
|PROsport Racing Dumarey, Guido (Belgien)Dumarey, Maxime (Belgien)Rennhofer, Raphael (Deutschland)Marchewicz, Marcel (Deutschland)
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4
|146
|AT3
|GITI TIRE MOTORSPORT BY WS RACING Schreiner, Carrie (Deutschland)Schall, Janina (Deutschland)Wohlwend, Fabienne (Liechtenstein)Stalidzane, Patricija (Deutschland)
|BMW M4 GT4 (G82)
|150
|SP 8T
|Team BILSTEIN by BLACK FALCON Broadbent, Jimmy (Großbritannien)Brown, Steve (Großbritannien)Charoudin, Mikhail (Niederlande)Metzger, Manuel (Deutschland)
|BMW M4 GT4 EVO (G82)
|160
|SP 8T
|Toyo Tires with Ring Racing Nakayama, Yuichi (Japan)Alesi, Giuliano (Frankreich)Kotaka, Kazuto (Japan)Koyama, Miki (Japan)
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2023
|164
|SP 10
|W&S Motorsport Brodmerkel, Stephan (Deutschland)Vöhringer, Jürgen (Deutschland)Still, Hendrik (Deutschland)Wiedmann, Niclas (Deutschland)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|169
|SP 10
|Dörr Motorsport Dörr, Phil (Deutschland)Posavac, Peter (Deutschland)Weishar, Frank (Deutschland)Schädler, Sven (Deutschland)
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4
|170
|SP 10
|Toyo Tires with Ring Racing Kinoshita, Takayuki (Japan)Tischner, Michael (Deutschland)Tönges, Heiko (Deutschland)
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2
|175
|SP 10
|PROsport Racing Himmels, Yannik (Deutschland)Alboretto (Deutschland)Hites, Benjamin (Chile)Viebahn, Jörg (Deutschland)
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4
|179
|SP 10
|Dörr Motorsport Scheibner, Rolf (Deutschland)Charlaix, Philippe (Frankreich)Sander, Peter (Deutschland)Hahn, Heiko (Deutschland)
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4
|187
|SP 10
|FK Performance Motorsport Wüstenhagen, Nick (Deutschland)Hancke, Nick (Deutschland)Mijatovic, Ranko (Schweiz)Jochimsen, Andreas (Dänemark)
|BMW M4 GT4 (G82)
|189
|SP 8T
|HOFOR RACING by BONK MOTORSPORT Bonk, Michael (Deutschland)Schrey, Michael (Deutschland)Bonk, Peter (Deutschland)Khayrov, Marat (Russland)
|BMW M4 GT4 EVO (G82)
|268
|VT2 Hecka
|Jacos Paddock Motorsport GmbH Ito, Takashi (Japan)Kawaai, Kohta (Japan)Kait Wai, Chong (Malaysia)Ecker, Andreas (Deutschland)
|Toyota Supra
|277
|SP 3
|RAVENOL Motorsport by MDM Racing Müller, Marc David (Deutschland)Groth, Christopher (Deutschland)Rupp, Markus (Deutschland)König, Mika (Deutschland)
|BMW 318ti (E36)
|300
|SP 3T
|Ollis Garage Racing Kriese, Oliver (Deutschland)Starck, Gregor (Deutschland)Kaffka, Martin (Deutschland)
|Dacia Logan
|303
|SP 3T
|Hyundai Motosport Zhang, Zhendong (China)Ricca, Jeff (USA)Kim, Gyumin (Südkorea)Kim, Yougchan (Südkorea)
|Hyundai Motor Company Elantra N Cup
|310
|SP 3T
|FK Performance Motorsport Klingmann, Jens (Deutschland)de Wilde, Ugo (Belgien)Weerts, Charles (Belgien)Bräutigam, Michael (Deutschland)
|BMW M2 Racing (G87)
|317
|SP 3T
|Bulldog Racing Fischer, Markus (Österreich)Goodman, Toby (Großbritannien)Sauerbrei, Sebastian (Deutschland)Tan, Samantha (Kanada)
|MINI John Cooper Works Pro
|320
|AT2
|Four Motors Bioconcept-Car Schmidt, Michael (Deutschland)Bonk , Ralf-Peter (Deutschland)Halder, Michelle (Deutschland)van Ramshorst, Marco (Niederlande)
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|321
|SP 3T
|Goroyan RT by Sharky Racing Kvitka, Oleg (Kirgistan)Rosenbach, Moritz (Deutschland)Eis, Philipp (Deutschland)Ernst, Constantin (Deutschland)
|VW GOLF 7 GTI TCR DSG
|347
|SP-PRO
|Toyo Tires with Ring Racing Gülden, Andreas (Deutschland)Sandtler, Tim (Deutschland)Hennerici, Marc (Deutschland)
|Porsche 911 GT3 CUP MR
|382
|SP 2T
|TOYOTA GAZOO ROOKIE Racing Morizo (Japan)Toyoda, Daisuke (Japan)Ishiura, Hiroaki (Japan)Oshima, Kazuya (Japan)
|Toyota GR Yaris
|396
|V6
|Adrenalin Motorsport Team Mainhattan Wheels Faßbender, Klaus (Deutschland)Büllesbach, Christian (Deutschland)Schettler, Andreas (Deutschland)Arimon, Carlos (Spanien)
|Porsche Cayman S
|410
|V6
|rent2Drive-racing Croci, Stefano (Italien)Ackermann, David (Deutschland)Marshall, Scott (Großbritannien)Larbi, Jérôme (Frankreich)
|Porsche Cayman GTS
|414
|V6
|Köppen Motorsport Köppen, Alexander (Deutschland)Schaflitzl, Andreas (Deutschland)Rings, Sebastian (Deutschland)Pydys, Jacek (Polen)
|Porsche 911 Carrera
|418
|V6
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Lamadrid, Xavier (Mexiko)Mendieta, Cesar (Australien)Kroner, Heinz Jürgen (Deutschland)
|Porsche Cayman 718
|420
|AT3
|Four Motors Bioconcept-Car Schöni, Marc (Schweiz)Cramer, Henning (Deutschland)Sprungmann, Oliver (Deutschland)Hewer, Christoph (Deutschland)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)
|440
|V5
|QTQ-Raceperformance Böhmisch, Mirco (Schweiz)Ebener, Florian (Deutschland)Kramer, Florian (Deutschland)Müller, Andreas (Deutschland)
|Porsche Cayman CQ11
|444
|V5
|Adrenalin Motorsport Team Mainhattan Wheels Korn, Ulrich (Deutschland)Korn, Tobias (Deutschland)Korn, Daniel (Deutschland)Benko, Adam (Ungarn)
|Porsche Cayman CM12
|445
|V5
|rent2Drive-racing Arbinger, Georg (Deutschland)Ade, Philip (Deutschland)Le Bihan, Joël (Frankreich)Lyons, Benjamin (Großbritannien)
|Porsche Cayman CM12
|448
|V5
|tm-racing.org Weber, Christian (Deutschland)Weissermel, Maximilian (Deutschland)Brandl, Rudolf (Deutschland)Müller, Alexander (Deutschland)
|Porsche Cayman CM12
|455
|V5
|asBest Racing Trinius, Matthias (Deutschland)Baumann, Peter (Österreich)Held, Thorsten (Deutschland)Schambony, John Lee (Deutschland)
|Porsche Cayman CM12
|466
|VT2 Front
|Walkenhorst Motorsport Abrahamsen, Niklas (Deutschland)Ehrl, Bennet (Deutschland)Ottis, Tazio (USA)Ganser, Sarah (Deutschland)
|Hyundai Motor Company I30N
|471
|VT2 Front
|Auto Thomas by Jung Motorsport Eichhorn, Michael (Deutschland)Roma, Anthony (USA)Winterwerber, Andreas (Deutschland)Rothoff, Chris (Niederlande)
|Cupra Leon KL
|472
|VT2 Front
|Auto Thomas by Jung Motorsport Füting, Lars (Deutschland)Robertz, Tim (Deutschland)Etzkorn, Marc (Deutschland)Ewenz, Achim (Deutschland)
|Cupra Leon KL
|477
|VT2 Front
|asBest Racing Koger, Christian (Deutschland)Beck, Bastian (Deutschland)Lachmayer, Michael (Deutschland)Neumann, Robert (Deutschland)
|VW Scirocco R TSI
|480
|VT2 Front
|Dupré Motorsport Dupré, Christoph (Deutschland)Nett, Jürgen (Deutschland)Nett, Joachim (Deutschland)
|Audi S3-Lim
|488
|VT2 Front
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Carobbio, Alberto (Italien)Vicenzi, Ugo (Italien)Blümer, Christoph (Deutschland)Kobos, Marvin (Deutschland)
|BMW 128ti
|500
|VT2 Hecka
|Adrenalin Motorsport Team Mainhattan Wheels Leisen, Philipp (Deutschland)Stahlschmidt, Philipp (Deutschland)Zils, Daniel (Deutschland)Sandberg, Oskar (Norwegen)
|BMW 330i
|501
|VT2 Hecka
|Adrenalin Motorsport Team Mainhattan Wheels Deott, Farquini (Großbritannien)Reimer, Robin (Deutschland)Radoulovic, Zoran (Deutschland)Schiller, Markus (Deutschland)
|BMW 330i
|502
|VT2 Hecka
|GITI TIRE MOTORSPORT BY WS RACING Ehrhardt, Thomas (Deutschland)Ehrhardt, Niklas (Deutschland)Ullrich, Jan (Deutschland)Pirrone, Fabian (Deutschland)
|BMW 330i
|504
|VT2 Hecka
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Ooms, Piet-Jan (Niederlande)Rauer, Marius (Deutschland)Seki, Yutaka (Japan)
|BMW 330i
|505
|VT2 Hecka
|Time Attack Paderborn Tillmann, Fabian (Deutschland)Schubert, Kaj (Dänemark)Wolpertinger, Michael (Deutschland)Hebig, Fritz (Deutschland)
|BMW 328i
|506
|VT2 Hecka
|GITI TIRE MOTORSPORT BY WS RACING Devolescu, Theo (Deutschland)Drost, Lukas (Deutschland)Merkt, Christoph (Deutschland)Küpper, Kevin (Deutschland)
|BMW 330i
|514
|VT2 Hecka
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Coen, Christian (Deutschland)Peeters, Tim (Belgien)Baar, Mathias (Deutschland)Knötschke, Christian (Deutschland)
|BMW 330i
|520
|VT2 Hecka
|Toyo Tires with Ring Racing Tack, Malte (Deutschland)Röss, Manfred (Deutschland)Röss, Matthias (Deutschland)
|Toyota Supra
|542
|BMW M240i
|Keeevin Sports and Racing van Vooren, Serge (Deutschland)Schönfelder, Jörg (Deutschland)Petrolo, Riccardo (Deutschland)Sowada, Daniel (Deutschland)
|BMW M240i Racing Cup
|633
|AT3
|Four Motors Bioconcept-Car Kreutzpointner, Alesia (Deutschland)Kreutzpointner, Jacqueline (Deutschland)Hrubesch, Boris (Schweiz)Wlömer, Luka (Deutschland)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)
|644
|AT2
|Max Kruse Racing Fugel, Dominik (Deutschland)Fugel, Marcel (Deutschland)Oestreich, Moritz (Deutschland)Coronel, Tom (Niederlande)
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|650
|BMW M240i
|Adrenalin Motorsport Team Mainhattan Wheels Markert, Sven (Deutschland)Rziczny, Adrian (Deutschland)Erlbacher, Jocob (Deutschland)Gaukler, Stefan (Deutschland)
|BMW M240i Racing Cup
|651
|BMW M240i
|Adrenalin Motorsport Team Mainhattan Wheels Soyez, Axel (Belgien)Persoons, Dimitri (Belgien)Beulen, Bruno (Belgien)Cremascoli, Alessandro (Italien)
|BMW M240i Racing Cup
|652
|BMW M240i
|Adrenalin Motorsport Team Mainhattan Wheels Ardelt, Thomas (Deutschland)Oepen, Sven (Deutschland)Dormagen, Manuel (Deutschland)Lehmann, Marc (Deutschland)
|BMW M240i Racing Cup
|658
|BMW M240i
|Gamsiz Motorsport Sari, Hakan (Belgien)Sari, Recep (Belgien)Yucesan, Ersin (Türkei)
|BMW M240i Racing Cup
|665
|BMW M240i
|GITI TIRE MOTORSPORT BY WS RACING Eisberg, Maximilian (Deutschland)Mache, Finn (Deutschland)Küpper, Bernd (Deutschland)Link, Luca (Deutschland)
|BMW M240i Racing Cup
|667
|BMW M240i
|Breakell Racing Simon, Andreas (Deutschland)Drinkwater, David (Großbritannien)Manley, Gino (USA)Breakell, James (Großbritannien)
|BMW M240i Racing Cup
|677
|BMW M240i
|asBest Racing Alpiger, Thomas (Schweiz)Neuhauser, Michael (Schweiz)Seibel, Henrik (Deutschland)Tauber, Sebastian (Deutschland)
|BMW M240i Racing Cup
|680
|BMW M240i
|Up2Race Reinhard, Jannik (Deutschland)Van Der Sanden, John (Niederlande)Berger, Torben (Deutschland)Kolb, Carl-Friedrich (Deutschland)
|BMW M240i Racing Cup
|700
|BMW 325i
|rent2Drive-racing Sagmeister, Simon (Deutschland)Huber, Jürgen (Deutschland)Vleugels, Dirk (Deutschland)Frisse, Oliver (Deutschland)
|BMW 325i (e90)
|718
|AT2
|Manthey Racing Team eFuel Griesemann Griesemann, Georg (Deutschland)Griesemann, Björn (Deutschland)Adorf, Dirk (Deutschland)Volte, Yves (Deutschland)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS M
|776
|TCR
|Goroyan RT by Sharky Racing Goroyan, Artur (Armenien)Brink, Danny (Deutschland)Mavlanov, Roman (Armenien)Berthon, Nathanel (Frankreich)
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|777
|Cup 2
|RPM Racing Krohn, Tracy (USA)Jönsson, Nic (Schweden)Hamprecht, Philip (Deutschland)Huisman, Patrick (Niederlande)
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|778
|SP 7
|RPM Racing Moesgen, Lukas (Deutschland)Hamprecht, Philip (Deutschland)
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (991)
|786
|SP 9
|Renazzo Motorport Team Nana, Sak (Thailand)Breuer, Christoph (Deutschland)Mutsch, Thomas (Deutschland)Schmidtmann, Dieter (Deutschland)
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|800
|TCR
|MSC Emstal e.V. by AsBest Racing Schemmann, Sebastian (Deutschland)Waschkau, Roland (Deutschland)Speich, Rudi (Deutschland)Hoenjet, Filip (Niederlande)
|VW GOLF 7 GTI TCR DSG
|808
|SP 3T
|asBest Racing Obermann, Lutz (Deutschland)Leissing, Dennis (Deutschland)Umemoto, Junichi (Japan)Gupta, Akshay (Indien)
|Cupra TCR DSG
|827
|AT3
|Fancy by Teamwork Motorsport Yan, Chuang (China)Wong, Yat Shing Sunny (China)Zhang, Zhiqiang (China)
|Lynk&Co 03 TCR
|830
|TCR
|Hyundai Motosport Lauck, Manuel (Deutschland)Basseng, Marc (Deutschland)Jöns, Christer (Deutschland)
|Hyundai Motor Company Elantra N TCR
|831
|TCR
|Hyundai Motorsport Filippi, Mason (USA)Wickens, Robert (Kanada)Lewis, Michael (USA)Morris, Bryson (USA)
|Hyundai Motor Company Elantra N TCR
|888
|AT3
|HOFOR RACING by BONK MOTORSPORT Partl, Max (Deutschland)Weidinger, Jörg (Deutschland)Wolter, Thorsten (Deutschland)Rebhan, Michael (Deutschland)
|BMW M4 GT4 EVO (G82)
|900
|Cup 2
|BLACK FALCON Team ZIMMERMANN Hardt, Alexander (Deutschland)Rosenberg, Maik (Deutschland)Ludwig, Peter (USA)Kiefer, Thomas (Deutschland)
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|901
|Cup 2
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Grütter, Patrik (Schweiz)Grosse, Fabio (Deutschland)
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|904
|Cup 2
|Mühlner Motorsport Zsigo, Antal (Slowakei)Waldow, Janis (Deutschland)Rink, Christopher (Deutschland)Riemer, Kai (Deutschland)
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|909
|SP 7
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Ertl, Lukas (Deutschland)Ertl, Maximilian (Deutschland)Ertl, Stefan (Deutschland)Benndorf, Matthias (Deutschland)
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (991)
|911
|SP 9
|Manthey EMA Estre, Kevin (Frankreich)Güven, Ayhancan (Türkei)Preining, Thomas (Österreich)Pilet, Patrick (Deutschland)
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|912
|Cup 2
|KKrämer Racing Krämer, Karsten (Deutschland)Sascha, Steinhardt (Deutschland)Kikireshko, Oleksii (Ukraine)Messenger, Leo (Lettland)
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|918
|Cup 2
|Mühlner Motorsport Salewsky, Nick (Deutschland)Scheerbarth, Tim (Deutschland)Rump, Martin (Estland)
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|919
|Cup 2
|Clickversicherung.de TEAM Jodexnis, Richard (Deutschland)Jodexnis, Kersten (Deutschland)Chrzanowski, Robin (Deutschland)Scharmach, Peter (Neuseeland)
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|927
|Cup 2
|Max Kruse Racing van Roon, Jan Jaap (Niederlande)Coronel, Tom (Niederlande)Meijer, Paul (Niederlande)van Buren, Rudy (Niederlande)
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|929
|Cup 2
|KKrämer Racing Oberheim, Moritz (Deutschland)Leib, Fidel (Deutschland)Vazquez-Garcia, Tobias (Deutschland)di Martino, Michele (Deutschland)
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|932
|Cup 3
|Breakell Racing Rich, Martin (Großbritannien)Fontes, Alvaro (Spanien)Aso Arjol, Guillermo (Spanien)Mann, Pippa (Großbritannien)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)
|939
|Cup 3
|Mühlner Motorsport Shao, Ke (USA)Schicht, Rüdiger (Schweiz)Linden, Franz (Deutschland)Graberg, Tommy (Schweden)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)
|941
|Cup 3
|Adrenalin Motorsport Team Mainhattan Wheels Wenisch, Aaron (Deutschland)Konishi, Ryusho (Japan)Dörrschuck, Daniel (Deutschland)Silva, Nico (USA)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)
|945
|Cup 3
|Renazzo Motorport Team Nölken, Markus (Deutschland)Klohs, Otto (Deutschland)Nölken, Daniel (Deutschland)Okumura, Kouichi (Japan)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)
|948
|Cup 2
|48 LOSCH Motorsport by BLACK FALCON Müller, Tobias (Deutschland)Nagelsdiek, Noah (Deutschland)Pereira, Dylan (Luxemburg)Rivas, Carlos (Luxemburg)
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
|949
|Cup 3
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Vingilis, Kasparas (Litauen)Eschweiler, Henning (Deutschland)Surzyshyn, Damon (Kanada)Wiebelhaus, Finn (Deutschland)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)
|959
|Cup 3
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Eichenberg, Heiko (Deutschland)Haughton, Harley (Großbritannien)Simon, Björn (Deutschland)Cate, Peter (Großbritannien)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)
|962
|Cup 3
|W&S Motorsport Bednarski, Joshua (Frankreich)Zulauf, Finn (Deutschland)Stegmann, Lorenz (Deutschland)Moritz, Oberheim (Deutschland)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)
|969
|Cup 3
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Maximilian (Deutschland)Wagner, Bernhard (Österreich)Strube, Kurt (Deutschland)Stewart, Guy (Neuseeland)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)
|977
|Cup 3
|Wiesmann SHK by EiFelkind Racing Müller, Tim Lukas (Deutschland)Müller, Desiree (Deutschland)Fischer, Michael (Österreich)Chavez, Juan Carlos Carmona (Mexiko)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)
|978
|Cup 3
|KKrämer Racing Finken, John (Deutschland)Sander, Peter (Deutschland)Choi, Jang Han (Südkorea)Handrick, Mario (Deutschland)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)*
|979
|Cup 3
|SRS Team Sorg Rennsport Müller, Alexander (Deutschland)Binkowska, Anna-Lena (Deutschland)Binkowska, David (Deutschland)Binkowska, Dietmar (Deutschland)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)
|982
|Cup 3
|W&S Motorsport Krombach, Christoph (Deutschland)Peitzmeier, Fabian (Deutschland)Duffner, Axel (Deutschland)René, Höber (Deutschland)
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Typ 982)
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