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Ferrari bombshell as Charles Leclerc receives Aston Martin offer

thumb, hamilton, leclerc, aston martin — Photo: © IMAGO

Ferrari bombshell as Charles Leclerc receives Aston Martin offer

Leclerc has reportedly received an offer from Aston Martin

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has reportedly received a substantial offer from the Aston Martin F1 team.

British journalist Joe Saward revealed the offer in his newsletter, further fuelling speculation about the talented driver’s future.

Leclerc has long been a core figure at Ferrari, after making his F1 debut with Sauber in 2018 and then joining the prancing horse team in 2019 as Kimi Raikkonen’s successor.

Now 28, he’s hailed as Ferrari’s prodigy tasked with restoring the championship to Maranello. Despite embarking on his eighth season with the Scuderia, a serious title challenge has remained elusive, largely due to Ferrari’s recent struggles, rather than a reflection of his ability.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton 'back to his best' as Mercedes chief delivers Ferrari warning

Leclerc reportedly turns down Aston Martin offer

In spite of Ferrari’s performance issues in recent years, Leclerc’s name rarely appears in transfer chatter, having expressed his commitment to win with the legendary marque.

The few times he was linked to another team were more speculative than convincing; but seasoned journalist Joe Saward claims that the driver has received a genuine bid from Aston Martin. Leclerc, however, is said to have rejected the offer.

Ferrari's return to racing was tough in Miami, with Leclerc and seven-time world champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton finishing the grand prix eighth and sixth respectively.

Once again, tyre management was named as a major issue for Ferrari as their Red Bull and McLaren rivals took a leap forward.

READ MORE: Hamilton in 'feels like home' emotional Mercedes reunion

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F1 Ferrari Aston Martin Charles Leclerc

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