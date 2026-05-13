The golden boy of Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, has shared his favourite F1 meme, adopting a pretty dodgy British accent in the process.

Even before his time in F1, Leclerc was at the centre of content that would later become an internet sensation, with the now iconic, 'inchident' video filmed in 2012 when he was just 14 years old.

In the clip which has now become a meme referenced frequently by Leclerc's fans and even his fellow F1 drivers, the young Monegasque was asked what had happened on track during a karting race between he and future four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen.

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In response to the interviewer asking what he had done to get Verstappen so riled up, Leclerc, looking slightly Harry Potter-esque at the time, replied: "Nothing, just an inchident."

But when asked at a PUMA event what his favourite internet meme about himself was, Leclerc did not opt for the obvious 'inchident' choice.

Instead, the 28-year-old revealed: "I think there's a picture of me in the wall in Baku with a, 'You can't park there mate'," even throwing in a free British accent to go with the famous English internet phrase.

"This was quite funny," Leclerc then concluded.

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What does the future hold for Leclerc in F1?

2026 marks Leclerc's ninth full-time campaign in the sport, yet he has only managed to accumulate eight grand prix victories in that time.

Since moving to Ferrari in his sophomore season in the sport in 2019, both the Scuderia and the Tifosi have harboured high hopes for the Monegasque star.

Though he has done relatively well to outperform seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton since the ex-Mercedes star made the move to Maranello in 2025, Leclerc is now facing a brutal decision.

The length of his current contract with Ferrari has not been publicly confirmed, but it obviously runs until at least the end of this year, if not the end of 2027.

But by then he will be 30 and faced with the major decision of whether to once again put his faith in the Scuderia, who are yet to deliver him a car capable of winning championships, or to gamble with a move to one of Ferrari's rivals.

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