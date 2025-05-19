F1 Imola Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The final race classification for the Imola Grand Prix has been officially confirmed by the FIA.

Imola played host to round seven of the 2025 Formula 1 world championship, and the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari saw a fascinating race, with Max Verstappen victorious after an outstanding overtake on championship leader Oscar Piastri on lap one.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Lewis Hamilton launches stellar comeback as McLaren beaten at Imola Grand Prix

The Dutchman swept around the outside of turn two, and that early move - along with a handily timed virtual safety car - was enough to claim victory over the two McLaren drivers, with Lando Norris finishing second and Piastri an eventual third.

Lewis Hamilton produced a stunning comeback to finish fourth having started the race down in 12th, while Alex Albon rounded out the top five with another fine performance in his Williams.

Charles Leclerc avoided a late penalty after an incident involving Albon, and managed to finish sixth having started in 11th as Ferrari's fortunes turned around in front of their adoring Italian fans.

After all the drama on track, here is the final classification from the Imola Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA!

2025 Imola Grand Prix - Final classification

Fastest Lap

Max Verstappen - 1:17.988 on lap 58



2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Although the official FIA classification still lists the fastest lap, a rule change for the 2025 season means the extra point for the achievement has been abolished.

Drivers were previously able to pick up an extra championship point if they managed to finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap, a rule which stood in place since 2019.

However, it often led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres for the closing stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap or stop a rival from winning the extra point.

The most famous example of this came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race last season, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

