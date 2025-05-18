Verstappen makes amazing Imola start with one of the 'all-time moves'
Max Verstappen produced a stunning overtake on lap one of the Imola Grand Prix to lead the race from championship leader Oscar Piastri, as Lewis Hamilton lost out at the start.
Piastri had beaten the Dutchman to pole position on Saturday, and got off the line well, keeping Verstappen behind him into turn one.
However, Verstappen produced a stunning late braking move, managing to get himself ahead of Piastri into turn two, as he desperately scrambles to keep his hopes of a fifth consecutive world championship alive.
Hamilton, meanwhile, dropped a position at the start, moving down to 13th, although a mistake from Pierre Gasly on lap two allowed Hamilton to move back up into the position he started after a poor qualifying.
Sky Sports F1 commentator Harry Benjamin called Verstappen's overtake one of the 'all-time first lap moves' - as the Dutchman firmly put himself into race-winning contention.
Thrilling Imola race start
On a track that is notoriously difficult to overtake around, Verstappen's move could prove to be costly for Piastri.
The Australian appeared to be taken off guard by Verstappen's move, and was not ready for the fight into turn two.
His team-mate Lando Norris struggled at first to get past George Russell, but did manage to complete the move in later laps, which may help McLaren in their fight against Verstappen at the front.
Elsewhere, Fernando Alonso maintained his fifth-place position earned through a brilliant qualifying performance, and will be looking to score his first points of the season.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton issues devastating statement as star dismissed at Imola Grand Prix
