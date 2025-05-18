F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues devastating statement as star dismissed at Imola Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was left 'devastated' after another disappointing performance with Ferrari during preparation for Sunday's Imola Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff dismisses Mercedes F1 star with brutal Imola team order

Toto Wolff dismissed a request from George Russell after he delivered a pep talk to 18-year-old Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli ahead of the Imola Grand Prix.

Red Bull issue Yuki Tsunoda health update after massive crash at Imola Grand Prix

Red Bull have published an update on Yuki Tsunoda’s condition after a terrifying crash during qualifying at the Imola Grand Prix.

George Russell slams FIA over 'ridiculous' penalty change

George Russell has slammed the FIA after they have backtracked over a controversial F1 penalty decision.

Why is Max Verstappen called Franz Hermann?

Eagle-eyed Formula 1 fans may have noticed four-time world champion Max Verstappen's absence from the Imola timing sheets.

