F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues devastating statement as star dismissed at Imola Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was left 'devastated' after another disappointing performance with Ferrari during preparation for Sunday's Imola Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff dismisses Mercedes F1 star with brutal Imola team order

Toto Wolff dismissed a request from George Russell after he delivered a pep talk to 18-year-old Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli ahead of the Imola Grand Prix.

Red Bull issue Yuki Tsunoda health update after massive crash at Imola Grand Prix

Red Bull have published an update on Yuki Tsunoda’s condition after a terrifying crash during qualifying at the Imola Grand Prix.

George Russell slams FIA over 'ridiculous' penalty change

George Russell has slammed the FIA after they have backtracked over a controversial F1 penalty decision.

Why is Max Verstappen called Franz Hermann?

Eagle-eyed Formula 1 fans may have noticed four-time world champion Max Verstappen's absence from the Imola timing sheets.

F1 Race Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Imola Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Imola Grand Prix

F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • Today 06:57

Imola Grand Prix

Why is Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle absent from Imola Grand Prix?

  • 9 minutes ago
Imola Grand Prix

FIA announce Red Bull decision after Imola Grand Prix request submitted

  • 1 hour ago
Imola Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues devastating statement as star dismissed at Imola Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Imola Grand Prix

F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • Today 06:57
Mercedes F1 star in disqualification scare as FIA issue Imola penalty verdict - F1 News Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Standings

