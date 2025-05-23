F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton in scary incident as crash sidelines star at Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was involved in a scary crash during FP1 at the Monaco Grand Prix, whilst his team-mate Charles Leclerc collided with Lance Stroll.

Leclerc made it back out on track however, and with a new front wing, launched a significant comeback to top the timesheets in FP1.

The Ferrari of his seven-time champion team-mate briefly went airborne over the kerb at the exit of the Swimming Pool section, as Hamilton complained about traffic on the circuit.

"Ah **** mate, so much traffic. I have to box mate, I've just gone completely over the kerb mate," he said over team radio.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari in FIA summons at Monaco Grand Prix

Leclerc collided into the back of Stroll when he tried to overtake at the hairpin, but the Aston Martin moved to the racing line and blocked Leclerc's entry into the corner.

The Monegasque driver lost the left half of his front wing due to the contact and slowly made his way back to the pits, with a red flag soon deployed to clear the debris off the track.

Stroll was ruled out of the first practice session due to damage from the crash, with the gearbox and rear suspension in need of changing before FP2.

F1 FP1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2025

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:11.964

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.163

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.326

4. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.350

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.378

6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.518

7. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.570

8. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.705

9. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.726

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.763

11. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.801

12. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +1.015

13. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +1.223

14. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +1.268

15. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +1.365

16. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.430

17. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +1.465

18. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1.506

19. Franco Colapinto [Alpine] - +1.856

20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +3.671



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues in Monaco with FP2 at 5pm (local time) and 4pm (BST). FP3 will take place on Saturday, May 24 with FP3 at 12:30pm (local time) and 11:30am (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch for free in select locations click here.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren confirm change on BOTH cars as FIA unveil latest ruling at Monaco Grand Prix

Related