F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton in scary incident as crash sidelines star at Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton in scary incident as crash sidelines star at Monaco Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton was involved in a scary crash during FP1 at the Monaco Grand Prix, whilst his team-mate Charles Leclerc collided with Lance Stroll.
Leclerc made it back out on track however, and with a new front wing, launched a significant comeback to top the timesheets in FP1.
The Ferrari of his seven-time champion team-mate briefly went airborne over the kerb at the exit of the Swimming Pool section, as Hamilton complained about traffic on the circuit.
"Ah **** mate, so much traffic. I have to box mate, I've just gone completely over the kerb mate," he said over team radio.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari in FIA summons at Monaco Grand Prix
Leclerc collided into the back of Stroll when he tried to overtake at the hairpin, but the Aston Martin moved to the racing line and blocked Leclerc's entry into the corner.
The Monegasque driver lost the left half of his front wing due to the contact and slowly made his way back to the pits, with a red flag soon deployed to clear the debris off the track.
Stroll was ruled out of the first practice session due to damage from the crash, with the gearbox and rear suspension in need of changing before FP2.
F1 FP1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2025
1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:11.964
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.163
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.326
4. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.350
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.378
6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.518
7. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.570
8. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.705
9. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.726
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.763
11. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.801
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +1.015
13. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +1.223
14. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +1.268
15. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +1.365
16. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.430
17. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +1.465
18. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1.506
19. Franco Colapinto [Alpine] - +1.856
20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +3.671
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Practice continues in Monaco with FP2 at 5pm (local time) and 4pm (BST). FP3 will take place on Saturday, May 24 with FP3 at 12:30pm (local time) and 11:30am (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch for free in select locations click here.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren confirm change on BOTH cars as FIA unveil latest ruling at Monaco Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton in scary incident as crash sidelines star at Monaco Grand Prix
- 47 minutes ago
F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Monte Carlo
- 12 minutes ago
Aston Martin F1 star Lance Stroll ruled out after shock Monaco crash
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc COLLIDES with rival at Monaco Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 stars facing double FIA penalty threat after Monaco Grand Prix rule change
- 2 hours ago
Adrian Newey makes surprise F1 return at Monaco Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 25 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul