F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

The eighth round of the 2025 Formula 1 season takes place this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix and marks the 82nd edition of the race.

Max Verstappen enters the race in Monte Carlo having won last time out in Imola, beating both McLarens and reasserting his place in the championship fight.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton triggers serious action as FIA announce further Monaco GP changes

Ferrari stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc endured a rollercoaster weekend at the Emilia-Romagna GP having been unable to make it out of Q2 but recovering well to both finish in the top 10 last Sunday.

Leclerc was crowned victorious at the 2024 Monaco GP, but given Ferrari's disappointing form in 2025 thus far, it may be difficult for him to step on the podium again in front of his home crowd.

Prior to Sunday's race, all 20 drivers must first take to the track on Friday and Saturday for three practice sessions, to prepare for the vital qualifying and of course the iconic main event.

F1 Practice times - Monaco Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, May 23, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 5pm.

Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm in Monaco, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm (CEST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, May 23 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)1:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST)12:30pm Friday
United States (EDT)7:30am Friday
United States (CDT)6:30am Friday
United States (PDT)4:30am Friday
Australia (AEST)9:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST)7:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST)9:00pm Friday
Mexico (CST)5:30am Friday
Japan (JST)8:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST)1:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)2:30pm Friday
China (CST)7:30pm Friday
India (IST)5:00pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)8:30am Friday
Singapore (SGT)7:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)2:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)2:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)3:30pm Friday

Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, May 23 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)5:00pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST)4:00pm Friday
United States (EDT)11:00am Friday
United States (CDT)10:00am Friday
United States (PDT)8:00am Friday
Australia (AEST)1:00am Saturday
Australia (AWST)11:00pm Friday
Australia (ACST)12:30am Saturday
Mexico (CST)9:00am Friday
Japan (JST)12:00am Saturday
South Africa (SAST)5:00pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)6:00pm Friday
China (CST)11:00pm Friday
India (IST)8:30pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)12:00pm Friday
Singapore (SGT)11:00pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)6:00pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)6:00pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)7:00pm Friday

Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, May 24 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)12:30pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST)11:30pm Saturday
United States (EDT)6:30am Saturday
United States (CDT)5:30am Saturday
United States (PDT)3:30am Saturday
Australia (AEST)8:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)6:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)8:00pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)4:30am Saturday
Japan (JST)7:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)12:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)1:30pm Saturday
China (CST)6:30pm Saturday
India (IST)4:00pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)7:30am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)6:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)1:30pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)1:30pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)2:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1
CanadaRDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
*SwitzerlandRSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Belgian, Austrian and Swiss television broadcasts, the main race at the Monaco GP can be watched live free-to-air on ORF (Austria) and RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF (Switzerland). On RTBF (Belgium) the entire race weekend can be watched for free.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo reveals new racing venture in nod to iconic Monaco moment

