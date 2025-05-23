F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

The eighth round of the 2025 Formula 1 season takes place this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix and marks the 82nd edition of the race.

Max Verstappen enters the race in Monte Carlo having won last time out in Imola, beating both McLarens and reasserting his place in the championship fight.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton triggers serious action as FIA announce further Monaco GP changes

Ferrari stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc endured a rollercoaster weekend at the Emilia-Romagna GP having been unable to make it out of Q2 but recovering well to both finish in the top 10 last Sunday.

Leclerc was crowned victorious at the 2024 Monaco GP, but given Ferrari's disappointing form in 2025 thus far, it may be difficult for him to step on the podium again in front of his home crowd.

Prior to Sunday's race, all 20 drivers must first take to the track on Friday and Saturday for three practice sessions, to prepare for the vital qualifying and of course the iconic main event.

F1 Practice times - Monaco Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, May 23, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 5pm.

Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm in Monaco, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm (CEST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, May 23 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 1:30pm Friday United Kingdom (BST) 12:30pm Friday United States (EDT) 7:30am Friday United States (CDT) 6:30am Friday United States (PDT) 4:30am Friday Australia (AEST) 9:30pm Friday Australia (AWST) 7:30pm Friday Australia (ACST) 9:00pm Friday Mexico (CST) 5:30am Friday Japan (JST) 8:30pm Friday South Africa (SAST) 1:30pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 2:30pm Friday China (CST) 7:30pm Friday India (IST) 5:00pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 8:30am Friday Singapore (SGT) 7:30pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 2:30pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 2:30pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 3:30pm Friday

Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, May 23 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 5:00pm Friday United Kingdom (BST) 4:00pm Friday United States (EDT) 11:00am Friday United States (CDT) 10:00am Friday United States (PDT) 8:00am Friday Australia (AEST) 1:00am Saturday Australia (AWST) 11:00pm Friday Australia (ACST) 12:30am Saturday Mexico (CST) 9:00am Friday Japan (JST) 12:00am Saturday South Africa (SAST) 5:00pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 6:00pm Friday China (CST) 11:00pm Friday India (IST) 8:30pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 12:00pm Friday Singapore (SGT) 11:00pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 6:00pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 6:00pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 7:00pm Friday

Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, May 24 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 12:30pm Saturday United Kingdom (BST) 11:30pm Saturday United States (EDT) 6:30am Saturday United States (CDT) 5:30am Saturday United States (PDT) 3:30am Saturday Australia (AEST) 8:30pm Saturday Australia (AWST) 6:30pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 8:00pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 4:30am Saturday Japan (JST) 7:30pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 12:30pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 1:30pm Saturday China (CST) 6:30pm Saturday India (IST) 4:00pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 7:30am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 6:30pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 1:30pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 1:30pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 2:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF *Switzerland RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Belgian, Austrian and Swiss television broadcasts, the main race at the Monaco GP can be watched live free-to-air on ORF (Austria) and RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF (Switzerland). On RTBF (Belgium) the entire race weekend can be watched for free.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo reveals new racing venture in nod to iconic Monaco moment

Related