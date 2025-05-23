F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
The eighth round of the 2025 Formula 1 season takes place this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix and marks the 82nd edition of the race.
Max Verstappen enters the race in Monte Carlo having won last time out in Imola, beating both McLarens and reasserting his place in the championship fight.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton triggers serious action as FIA announce further Monaco GP changes
Ferrari stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc endured a rollercoaster weekend at the Emilia-Romagna GP having been unable to make it out of Q2 but recovering well to both finish in the top 10 last Sunday.
Leclerc was crowned victorious at the 2024 Monaco GP, but given Ferrari's disappointing form in 2025 thus far, it may be difficult for him to step on the podium again in front of his home crowd.
Prior to Sunday's race, all 20 drivers must first take to the track on Friday and Saturday for three practice sessions, to prepare for the vital qualifying and of course the iconic main event.
F1 Practice times - Monaco Grand Prix
The action will get underway today (Friday, May 23, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 5pm.
Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm in Monaco, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm (CEST).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP1 - Friday, May 23 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|1:30pm Friday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|12:30pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|7:30am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|6:30am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|4:30am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|9:30pm Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|7:30pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|9:00pm Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|5:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|8:30pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|1:30pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|2:30pm Friday
|China (CST)
|7:30pm Friday
|India (IST)
|5:00pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|8:30am Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|7:30pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|2:30pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|2:30pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|3:30pm Friday
Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP2 - Friday, May 23 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|5:00pm Friday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|4:00pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|11:00am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|10:00am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|8:00am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|1:00am Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|11:00pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|12:30am Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|9:00am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|12:00am Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|5:00pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|6:00pm Friday
|China (CST)
|11:00pm Friday
|India (IST)
|8:30pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|12:00pm Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|11:00pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|6:00pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|6:00pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|7:00pm Friday
Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP3 - Saturday, May 24 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|11:30pm Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|6:30am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|5:30am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|3:30am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|8:30pm Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|8:00pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|4:30am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|4:00pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|7:30am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|2:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|*Switzerland
|RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Belgian, Austrian and Swiss television broadcasts, the main race at the Monaco GP can be watched live free-to-air on ORF (Austria) and RSI La 2/RTS 2/SRF 2/SRF (Switzerland). On RTBF (Belgium) the entire race weekend can be watched for free.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo reveals new racing venture in nod to iconic Monaco moment
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Monaco's F1 corners explained: From Hamilton team-mate controversy to bizarre sea crash
- 23 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari in FIA summons at Monaco Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
The F1 solution to save BORING Monaco Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: McLaren confirm change on BOTH cars as FIA unveil latest ruling at Monaco Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- Today 06:57
Red Bull boss delivers driver ‘fight’ verdict as Verstappen Monaco ABSENCE confirmed - F1 News Recap
- Yesterday 23:58
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul