F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Monte Carlo

The eighth round of the 2025 Formula 1 season also marks the 82nd edition of the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo this weekend.

Charles Leclerc was crowned the prince of Monaco last year with his first win in his home province, and the first Ferrari victory at the Circuit de Monaco since Sebastian Vettel in 2017.

However, Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will find it difficult to emulate this achievement in 2025, with the team's poor form in qualifying a hindrance to their Monaco GP chances.

The driver who starts on pole usually ends up winning the race in Monaco, and with Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri both having taken three pole positions out of seven so far in 2025, they will be the favourites to take home the silverware in Monaco.

The 2025 Monaco GP will also be a mandatory two-stop race, in a bid to provide more entertainment for fans watching at home; but can the weather also help to deliver an unpredictable race result in Monte Carlo this weekend?

Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, May 23 - FP1 & FP2

The first practice session of the weekend gets underway at 1:30pm local time (CEST), where there will be sunny intervals and a gentle breeze from the south of the track at Portier and the tunnel section.

A slight threat of rain will linger in the clouds with 17 per cent chance of precipitation, but the conditions remain a pleasant 19 degrees Celsius.

FP2 starts at 5pm and most of the clouds will have cleared, with temperatures remaining at 19 degrees Celsius.

The chance of rain will reduce to 15 per cent, and wind speeds remain low at 6mph as light winds continue to hit the track from the south and south west.

Saturday, May 24 - FP3 & Qualifying

Saturday is crucial in Monaco, and drivers will want to keep their cars out of the barriers or avoid impeding other drivers, as a penalty could result in a costly grid drop around a circuit where it is hard to overtake.

FP3 starts at 12:30pm local time (CEST) where there will once again be light winds from the south, and sunny intervals with 68 per cent humidity.

There is a low chance of rain with a 13 per cent chance of precipitation and temperatures remain at 19 degrees Celsius.

For qualifying at 4pm, the chance of rain will rise to 22 per cent, and if rain does start to fall it could conjure a strategy conundrum for the teams as they decide whether to stay out on slicks - and risk contact with the barriers - or to opt for intermediate tyres.

Light winds continue to blow in from the Mediterranean but will only reach 7mph, and on the whole, Saturday in Monaco is forecast to be pleasant.

Sunday, May 25 - Race

Race day will be the brightest day across the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, with sunshine forecast from dawn until dusk.

There is zero per cent chance of rain throughout Sunday, and conditions will remain dry for lights out at 3pm local time (CEST).

Temperatures will reach highs of 20 degrees Celsius throughout the race distance, accompanied by 68 per cent humidity.

Keep checking back to this page for updates as we near the grand prix weekend!

