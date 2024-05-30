Leclerc SHOCKS fans after finally breaking Monaco curse

Charles Leclerc finally broke his Monaco curse as he won his home Grand Prix with Ferrari last weekend.

Starting the race from pole position, Leclerc made history with his victory as he became the first Monegasque driver to win on home soil in the F1 World Championship era.

Louis Chiron, another Monegasque racing driver, had won the third edition of the race back in 1931 before the official championship began in 1950.

This year’s race got off to a dramatic start with a violent crash on the opening lap for Sergio Perez and Haas duo Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen brought out the red flag.

Charles Leclerc claimed a historic win in Monaco

Leclerc becomes the first Monegasque driver to win the race in F1 history

Leclerc shocks fans by cycling home from Monaco GP

The two Alpine cars of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly also collided on the first lap, Ocon hastily diving down the inside of his team-mate which caused his car to fly into the air and led to his retirement from the race.

After the restart, Leclerc was able to hold onto his lead to win the race, with Oscar Piastri finishing second and Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz coming third.

The Grand Prix was criticised by many spectators for its lack of action, with the race marking the first time in F1 history that the top ten finished in the order they started.

Leclerc left fans stunned with his antics after the Grand Prix, as videos emerged on social media of the 26-year-old appearing to cycle home from the race.

Charles Leclerc casually cycling home after winning the Monaco GP 😅🚴‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9QTlFnHMvQ — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 28, 2024

Having just raced almost two and a half hours on the edge around a track as difficult and precise as Monaco, fans were quick to fire in some priceless reactions to Leclerc's choice.

“Faster than the cars went round Monaco,” said one fan.

“I couldn’t work out if this was after the party or straight after the race! He was cycling fairly well for someone who just had a massive party,” said another.

