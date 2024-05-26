Full Monaco GP red flag chaos in detail as MULTIPLE cars involved in smash
A huge pile-up at the Monaco Grand Prix caused a red flag on lap one, with chaos breaking out at both ends of the track.
Sergio Perez's car was completely destroyed in a nasty accident heading up the hill after Turn 1, and thankfully the Red Bull driver walked away from the accident.
The incident also caused both Haas' to have to retire, with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg involved in the smash.
Further up the field, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who started in third position, received a puncture that ruined his start after contact with McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.
On top of this, Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly came together, with Ocon's car flying into the air just before the red flag was called.
Lap one chaos in Monaco
The red flag may have helped Sainz, with the Ferrari able to take to the start once more from his original position of third, without needing to lose time with a pit stop to replace his punctured tyre.
With Perez, Magnussen and Hulkenberg not able to make it back to the pits under their own steam after the red flag, they all needed to retire their cars, ending the three drivers' races.
Perez miraculously walked away from the incident, his car looking completely destroyed but the driver cockpit remaining intact, showcasing the improved safety of F1.
The Alpines seemed to get away with what was a brainless incident, Ocon lunging on his team-mate on lap one of the Monaco GP, with Gasly less than impressed. However, the damage to Ocon's car was more than first thought, and he became the fourth car to retire from the race before the restart.
- 8 minutes ago
