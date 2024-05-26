F1 Monaco Grand Prix hit by TERRIFYING boat crash
Saturday at the Monaco Grand Prix was rocked by a terrifying boat crash, which saw several boats damaged.
Monaco is known for its lavish yachts, all moored in the harbour and creating a fantastic spectacle at one of the most historic events on the Formula 1 calendar.
It's a unique spectacle that organisers at the Miami GP have tried (and failed) to replicate, with a sense of class around every corner of the principality's showpiece event.
However, after qualifying at the Monaco GP, the cost of that lavish lifestyle was clear for all to see, with a nasty collision casting a shadow over the event.
Bizarre incident at Monaco Grand Prix
A video circulating on social media showed an out-of-control speedboat zooming through the harbour, coming to a stop on the metal mooring, but only after colliding with two other boats.
More information about the crash then came through, with one onlooker suggesting that the fire service had arrived, and were checking up on a few passers-by who narrowly escaped the crash.
The offending vessel, which was not manned as it veered off into the other moored boats, was later towed away by authorities.
F1 Monaco Qualifier Boat Crash, saw it live. Scraped three yachts, hit 3 boats. Manless Vessel, purely lazy and chaotic.— Logan Burek (@LoganBurek) May 25, 2024
Firemen on seen checking up a few visitors, check out the CCTV angle. This was when it was being towed out by authorities. #Monaco #monacogp #Formulaone pic.twitter.com/W5dKtXRo0N
It's not yet known if there were any casualties from the unusual incident, but the initial video seemed to suggest all pedestrians managed to get out of the way of the onrushing boat.
