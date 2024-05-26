Monaco GP crash: Red Bull F1 car destroyed in BRUTAL multi-car smash
Monaco GP crash: Red Bull F1 car destroyed in BRUTAL multi-car smash
The Red Bull of Sergio Perez was involved in a dramatic smash during the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix.
Perez collided with the Haas' of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen after the first corner.
READ MORE: FIA punishes F1 star for breaking SAME rule for second week running
Magnussen attempted an overtake on the Red Bull, taking Perez out and Hulkenberg who followed behind.
Perez's Red Bull was completely destroyed, with all three drivers out of the race and a red flag promptly waved.
The team have confirmed that Perez is back in the garage, and is safe after the crash.
READ MORE: F1 Monaco Grand Prix hit by TERRIFYING boat crash
Was Magnussen at fault for Monaco crash?
The stewards announced there would be no further investigation into the crash, which was good news for the Dane.
Magnussen is currently on 10 penalty points, and if the stewards had decided to penalise him he could have received a race ban.
The incident concludes what has already been a difficult weekend in Monaco for the Haas team.
Both drivers' were disqualified from qualifying due to exceeding the maximum 85mm opening in the wing for DRS.
READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 team DISQUALIFICATION in Monaco shock
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Monaco GP crash: Red Bull F1 car destroyed in BRUTAL multi-car smash
- 19 minutes ago
Full Monaco GP red flag chaos in detail as MULTIPLE cars involved in smash
- 8 minutes ago
F1 red flag explained as Monaco Grand Prix in CHAOS
- 39 minutes ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix FREE
- 59 minutes ago
Championship leader OUT of Monaco race amid red flag madness
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul