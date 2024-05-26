The Red Bull of Sergio Perez was involved in a dramatic smash during the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Perez collided with the Haas' of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen after the first corner.

Magnussen attempted an overtake on the Red Bull, taking Perez out and Hulkenberg who followed behind.

Perez's Red Bull was completely destroyed, with all three drivers out of the race and a red flag promptly waved.

The team have confirmed that Perez is back in the garage, and is safe after the crash.

All three drivers have walked away from the crash and are safe

Was Magnussen at fault for Monaco crash?

The stewards announced there would be no further investigation into the crash, which was good news for the Dane.

Magnussen is currently on 10 penalty points, and if the stewards had decided to penalise him he could have received a race ban.

The incident concludes what has already been a difficult weekend in Monaco for the Haas team.

Both drivers' were disqualified from qualifying due to exceeding the maximum 85mm opening in the wing for DRS.

