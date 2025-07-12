George Russell wants Carlos Sainz partnership as Mercedes exit rumours swirl
George Russell wants Carlos Sainz partnership as Mercedes exit rumours swirl
Mercedes star George Russell has revealed he would love nothing more than to team up with F1 rival Carlos Sainz...but not in the sport you might think.
The Wimbledon Championships have taken centre stage in the sporting calendar over the past fortnight, with the action concluding this weekend.
As the iconic competition draws to a close, the Silver Arrows social media team took the opportunity to ask their two drivers to select their ideal doubles partner from the F1 grid.
During the clip posted on X, Russell didn't need much time to ponder his top pick, with Williams man Sainz coming out on top.
The question caused a few more problems for rookie Kimi Antonelli however, with the Italian pondering whether to go with his Mercedes team-mate or two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.
In the end, the 18-year-old opted for Russell, admitting that his prowess on the padel court was the deciding factor.
Will Verstappen replace Russell at Mercedes?
It remains to be seen whether the duo of Russell and Antonelli will still be team-mates this time next year, with speculation continuing to swirl over their respective futures.
Both are out of contract at the end of this season, and with Max Verstappen rumoured to be seeking a Red Bull exit, their positions are in jeopardy.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has already admitted that the Dutchman is top of his wish list, which could spell bad news for Russell in particular.
The 27-year-old remains confident that he will be in the seat come the start of 2026, especially if he can carry his impressive form into the second half of the season.
But with the team putting so much of their faith in Antonelli following the departure of Lewis Hamilton last year, Russell may well be the one to find himself looking for another employer should Verstappen come on the market.
