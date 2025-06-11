Carlos Sainz spin wows fans after testing NEW F1 track

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz has taken to the streets where he grew up to christen a new event coming to the calendar in 2026.

Ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix the FIA and F1 announced the calendar for next season, with one change officially inducting the new Spanish Grand Prix into the order.

In 2026, Madrid will be the home of the Spanish GP on September 13, and following Barcelona's last year hosting the event last time out, Spanish racer Sainz took to the streets of the country's capital to give fans a taste of what is to come next year.

The four-time grands prix winner put on a show, christening the streets of Madrid at the wheel of the FW45, pleasing the eager crowds with donuts in the F1 machinery.

Sainz took to the track with Williams following his appearance, labelling it as a 'dream come true.'

"Hi everyone, we just finished the event here where I took this bad boy here around the streets of Madrid, a dream come true for me because it's an unbelievable day to be able to drive around the streets where I grew up with my F1 car in front of a crowd of more than 80,000 people.

"It's something that I will never forget, I will always keep it in my memory, It's a super emotional day but it's just like we say in Spain, an aperitivo for what is coming here next year.

"I think it's going to be a great event and this is just the start of, I hope, a great time for Madrid in Formula 1."

Where will be the Spanish GP be next year?

It's not just new regulations which will sweep into the sport in 2026, F1 will head to the brand new 'Madring' track in Madrid for the Spanish Grand Prix, with the race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya remaining on the calendar, although the track's future remains uncertain.

The race that provided a controversial and entertaining end this season is only contracted as a grand prix until 2026, with Barcelona's future on the F1 calendar not known beyond that.

F1's CEO, Stefano Domenicali, previously lifted the lid on the future of the Barcelona track following the announcement of Madrid's entry next year.

"The fact we are in Madrid is not excluding the fact we could stay in Barcelona for the future,"

"Looking ahead, there are discussions in place to see if we can really extend our collaboration with Barcelona, with whom we have a very good relationship, for the future," Domenicali said.

No further discussions have since been revealed to the public over whether Barcelona will return beyond next season, but Madrid is set to remain a staple of the F1 calendar until at least 2035.

