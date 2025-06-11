F1 News Today: Hamilton and Ferrari confusion as FIA penalty raises concerns

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has been compared with Michael Schumacher's return to the sport at the age of 41.

FIA penalty ruling prompts new Max Verstappen F1 race ban issue

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen was recently handed three penalty points after an incident at the Spanish Grand Prix, meaning he now sits just one point away from an official race ban.

FIA announce Arvid Lindblad super licence verdict as Red Bull assess new plans

Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad has been handed a major boost to his career, as the 17-year-old has been granted special dispensation by the FIA to have a super licence.

F1 rival claims Lewis Hamilton 'habits' to blame for Ferrari slump

One of Lewis Hamilton's many rivals on the 2025 F1 grid has seemingly blamed his 'habits' for the struggles the seven-time champion has endured since switching to Ferrari.

Hamilton shares adorable Roscoe photo as pair celebrate major milestone together

Roscoe Hamilton, companion of seven-time world champion Lewis, took the time out of his busy schedule to post an adorable photo with the 40-year-old human.

