F1 News Today: Hamilton and Ferrari confusion as FIA penalty raises concerns
F1 News Today: Hamilton and Ferrari confusion as FIA penalty raises concerns
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has been compared with Michael Schumacher's return to the sport at the age of 41.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA penalty ruling prompts new Max Verstappen F1 race ban issue
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen was recently handed three penalty points after an incident at the Spanish Grand Prix, meaning he now sits just one point away from an official race ban.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA announce Arvid Lindblad super licence verdict as Red Bull assess new plans
Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad has been handed a major boost to his career, as the 17-year-old has been granted special dispensation by the FIA to have a super licence.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 rival claims Lewis Hamilton 'habits' to blame for Ferrari slump
One of Lewis Hamilton's many rivals on the 2025 F1 grid has seemingly blamed his 'habits' for the struggles the seven-time champion has endured since switching to Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton shares adorable Roscoe photo as pair celebrate major milestone together
Roscoe Hamilton, companion of seven-time world champion Lewis, took the time out of his busy schedule to post an adorable photo with the 40-year-old human.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA steward appointment courts controversy ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton and Ferrari confusion as FIA penalty raises concerns
- 1 hour ago
Alonso 'considers' huge move to close F1 chapter
- 1 hour ago
Marko slams 'SLOW' Tsunoda with brutal Red Bull verdict
- 2 hours ago
Vettel Red Bull F1 return plans take curious twist after £10,000 investment
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen could 'quit F1 FOREVER' over FIA ruling
- Today 08:12
Most read
FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
- 24 may
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
- 6 june