Hamilton shares adorable Roscoe photo as pair celebrate major milestone together

Roscoe Hamilton, companion of seven-time world champion Lewis, took the time out of his busy schedule to post an adorable photo with the 40-year-old human.

The Ferrari F1 driver will hopefully be resting up after a busy run of grands prix thanks to the sport's European triple-header, spending some quality time with his beloved pooch.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton hit by devastating Ferrari reality as late FIA penalty set for next race

The F1 legend made a splash on social media earlier this year when he unveiled the first iconic images of him dressed to the nines, standing proudly in front of Enzo Ferrari's house.

The professional photo broke the record for the most-liked F1-related Instagram post, gaining over 5.7 million likes and counting.

The ability to become a social media sensation clearly runs in the Hamilton family, as dog Roscoe boasts 1.2 million followers of his own on the platform.

In a recent post on the French Bulldog's feed, Roscoe was snapped lying calmly next to Lewis, the pair looking cosy in each other's company.

The caption confirmed the post was in celebration of National Best Friend Day across the pond, with the US celebrating the event on June 8.

"Happy’s best’s friend’s day’ss" it read.

Hamilton relies on man's best friend during tough times

The Hamilton duo may be smashing it on the socials but sadly, Lewis is enduring one of the roughest points of his career on track.

Having kicked off his debut season with Ferrari full of hope that he would be able to challenge for a championship with the Scuderia, Hamilton now sits sixth in the drivers' standings after a disappointing start.

Initially, it appeared the SF-25 was tricky for both Hamilton and his new team-mate Charles Leclerc to get to grips with. As F1 heads to Canada for the 10th round of the year however, Leclerc has now improved at the wheel of the Ferrari car, claiming two podiums across the last three races.

Hamilton will be hoping his positive record at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve will be just what he needs to come back with a bang this time out after a week away from the ruthless media and constant speculation over his performance woes.

READ MORE: Fernando Alonso confirms F1 retirement plan

Related