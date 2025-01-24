Hamilton Ferrari move MOCKED by Clarkson

It's Lewis Hamilton's first week at the Ferrari factory and one of the moves he has made whilst in Italy has been mocked by former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson.

Hamilton has made the blockbuster switch to the Scuderia for the 2025 campaign and beyond, getting his first taste of action behind the wheel of a Ferrari Formula 1 car earlier this week.

Driving Ferrari's 2023 car, the SF-23, Hamilton took to the team's Fiorano Circuit on Wednesday as he looks to get up to speed and familiar with the team ahead of the new season.

Whilst in Maranello, away from the track, Hamilton also took the time to be photographed in a stunning outfit, with iconic images emerging and taking social media by storm.

Lewis Hamilton has completed his first few days at the Ferrari base

Lewis Hamilton driving the SF-23

Jeremy Clarkson mocks Lewis Hamilton pose

Perhaps the best snap to emerge was one of Hamilton stood in front of Enzo Ferrari's former home, dressed smartly in black with an F40 supercar behind him.

Some fans even speculated that the image could contain a cryptic message, with Hamilton posing in front of seven windows and a door, with some claiming this represented his seven championships and the door to an eighth.

It is an image that will go down in history, and now, Clarkson has hilariously mocked it on Instagram, creating his own version.

A farmer these days, Clarkson posed in front of one of his barns, dressed smartly with a Range Rover in the background.

"Lewis Clarkilton," the Clarkson's Farm protagonist captioned the image.

It was a lighthearted move by the former Top Gear presenter, with many fans in the comments of his post loving it.

"Sometimes your genius is almost frightening," one Instagram user wrote, for example, whilst another added: "Don Clarkson,"

"The art of mocking a man without saying a word," another user said, with another adding: "Both photos have a legendary motoring icon with another legendary motoring photo icon."

