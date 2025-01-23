Cullen SPOTTED at Hamilton Ferrari debut after high-profile split

Lewis Hamilton's former Formula 1 trainer, Angela Cullen, has been spotted at Ferrari for the first time since the sporting legend's move to the Scuderia.

Cullen and Hamilton worked together at his former team, Mercedes, where the physiotherapist was instrumental in the seven-time champion's F1 success.

Having always spoken highly of Cullen since they began their professional partnership ahead of the 2016 season, Hamilton shocked the world of F1 by announcing that the duo would be parting ways in 2023.

After seven successful years together, the New Zealand trainer turned her attention across the pond to work with fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong in IndyCar.

Following the announcement last year that Hamilton would be departing Mercedes after 12 years with the team, however, rumours began to swirl of a potential return for Cullen.

Cullen snapped in Ferrari F1 kit at Hamilton debut

Initially, proof of the pair's reunion seemed coincidental, but Hamilton fans were sent into a frenzy earlier this month when the 40-year-old and his former trainer both posted pictures wearing red, taking to the ski slopes, with Cullen even posing in front of a 44 sign, Hamilton's iconic driver number.

Ahead of the champion's on-track debut at Fiorano this week, it was officially announced that Cullen would be back on board Hamilton's personal staff for his move to Ferrari, with an eighth championship victory clearly at the forefront of his mind.

Cullen will reportedly play a vital role in Hamilton's performance team, which is overseen by Marc Hynes, who also recently reunited with the racing star.

Hynes worked with Hamilton between 2016 and 2021 and assisted with Hamilton's Project 44, the company which manages the F1 icon's business affairs.

Following confirmation of Cullen's return, the 50-year-old has now been spotted alongside Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur, kitted out in official red teamwear this time, watching on as Hamilton took to the track for his first test in a Ferrari in front of thousands of adoring fans.

