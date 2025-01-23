When is Hamilton's Ferrari F1 merchandise out? Everything we know so far

Lewis Hamilton has sent the world of Formula 1 into meltdown with a series of images depicting his first days at Ferrari.

The 40-year-old racing legend is expected to earn anywhere from £50m to £100m a year at the Scuderia when you add up the contract and various sponsorship deals, and the move is one of the most exciting matchups of all time in the sport.

Hamilton himself is clearly pleased with the move, sharing pictures of him arriving at Ferrari in proper Italian tailoring. Spotted with a jacket from Italian designer Ferragamo, the post also included an F40 in the background.

While that picture excited fans, the next two sent them into overdrive after showcasing Hamilton’s first appearance in Ferrari racing gear and the first look at his stunning yellow 2025 Ferrari helmet.

Lewis Hamilton has been spotted in official Ferrari F1 kit for the first time

Hamilton fans gathered for the f1 legend's on track debut in a Ferrari

Where to buy Lewis Hamilton Ferrari merchandise

The Ferrari F1 store will be the best place to buy Lewis Hamilton Ferrari merchandise. You can expect the range to launch sometime in February once the constructor has released details of the new car.

Ferrari has cleared the decks with 30 per cent off the 2024 range. There are Ferrari t-shirts, jackets and hats that, while not featuring Hamilton, would be cheap to buy for the new season. Simple items like the red Ferrari cap with the logo are timeless and can be found here.

The new Lewis Hamilton range will feature jackets and hoodies like the 2024 range but should also feature his racing number 44.

The Ferrari Hamilton range will also be on sale on Fanatics, which runs the official F1 store.

Ferrari also has a relationship with Puma, which has released a retro-style clothing range this year alongside Charles Leclerc. Modelled by Hamilton’s Ferrari team-mate, the collection features pinstripe t-shirts and jackets featuring the Puma and Ferrari logos.

Expect Puma to add a Lewis Hamilton focus to the collection before the start of the 2025 season. You can buy Puma Ferrari jackets without Hamilton’s name or number on the Puma website here.

Where to buy unofficial Ferrari Lewis Hamilton merchandise

You can already buy Ferrari-style mugs emblazoned with the number 44 even before the official collection comes out. Meanwhile, sites like RedBubble are selling unofficial Ferrari Hamilton hats and t-shirts if you want to get your hands on some merchandise early.

