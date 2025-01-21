Hamilton fashion SECRET revealed after shock Ferrari photo

Lewis Hamilton's first appearance at the Ferrari team base this week raised several eyebrows thanks to his bold fashion choice - but now the secret behind his stylish new look has been revealed.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has swapped Mercedes for the Italian giants this season, signing a multi-year deal with the team as he looks to win an elusive eighth drivers' title.

Hamilton endured a frustrating final season at the Silver Arrows, finishing seventh in the standings despite delivering two impressive race victories at Silverstone and Spa.

The 40-year-old will be hoping his Ferrari arrival will spark a change in fortunes, as he prepares to embark on the next chapter of what has been a historic F1 career.

Excitement is already building ahead of his race debut with Ferrari in Melbourne on March 16, but before then, he will take part in a test this week at the team's private Fiorano track before heading to Bahrain in February for pre-season testing.

Who are Ferragamo?

Hamilton took to Instagram on Monday to give fans a glimpse of his visit to Ferrari HQ at Maranello, posting a photo stood next to the famous F40 sportscar as he shared his delight at finally realising his dream of representing the Scuderia.

The British driver is no stranger to making daring fashion choices, with Hamilton often showcasing his style in the F1 paddock.

However, he opted for a more polished look on his first day with his new employers, sporting a striped navy three-piece suit designed by iconic fashion brand Ferragamo, as reported by Red Carpet Fashion Awards.

Based in Florence, Ferragamo is a luxury fashion house specialising primarily in apparel and footwear, and is widely regarded as one of the world leaders in the industry.

Founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927, the Italian designer fashioned shoes for prominent women in the 20th century, including icons such as Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and Eva Perón.

To this day the Ferragamo family remain majority shareholders with approximately 65% stakes in the company, despite the brand going public in 2011.

British designer Maximilian Davis was named creative director of Ferragamo in March 2022, who has shaken up the Italian label since his arrival with the brand's chief executive, Marco Gobbetti, describing him as 'one of the most brilliant talents of his generation'.

