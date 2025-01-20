Hamilton tipped for Ferrari title challenge as shock Red Bull claim made

Lewis Hamilton has been tipped for a title challenge at Ferrari in 2025, with rivals Red Bull dismissed in a championship verdict.

Christian Horner's outfit previously dominated both standings in 2022 and 2023, claiming the drivers' title and constructors' trophy thanks to an impressive showing from driver duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen slammed with DOUBLE race punishment as insane Hamilton footage released

READ MORE: Horner makes shock reveal as Red Bull brace for team principal EXIT

Following a significant dip in performance last season however, Red Bull could only manage a third-place finish in the team standings, despite starman Verstappen claiming his fourth consecutive victory in the drivers' championship.

His team-mate Perez on the other hand struggled with the performance woes of the RB20, finishing the season on a run of back-to-back DNFs which arguably led to the team's worst result since 2019.

Following his dismal end to 2024, the Mexican racer was promptly sacked by Red Bull, with the team opting to promote Liam Lawson from their junior team in hope of returning to the top of the tables this year.

Liam Lawson was promoted from VCARB to replace Sergio Perez

Christian Horner will be hoping Liam Lawson can boost Red Bull back to the top of the constructors' standings

READ MORE: Epic Hamilton footage released as new Ferrari star STUNS in red

Hamilton and Ferrari declared title challengers

Despite their driver lineup change, however, Red Bull have been dismissed as a threat in the constructors' championship next season.

Instead, 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that it will come down to a battle between reigning champions McLaren and Ferrari — recently boosted by Hamilton's arrival.

Speaking to Action Network, Villeneuve explained: "It should be a battle between Ferrari and McLaren for the constructors title,"

McLaren and Red Bull battled on track with Lando Norris and Max Verstappen throughout 2024

"The McLaren drivers won't cost the team points, they will cost the driver points," he added.

In better news for Verstappen, Villeneuve says that nobody remembers who wins the constructors' championship anyway, with the drivers' championship more memorable.

"But who remembers the constructors?" Villeneuve added.

"Everybody remembers that Verstappen was the champion with Red Bull this year.

"So ultimately, Red Bull is the champion. That's the perception."

READ MORE: Verstappen RAGES as F1 champion slammed with double race penalty

Related