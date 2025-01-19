Horner reveals shock statement as Red Bull brace for team principal EXIT

Red Bull Formula 1's team principal Christian Horner has made a shock admission as the team prepares for a major exit.

2025 and 2026 will bring many changes to the sport, but Red Bull in particular will start to look very different as the upcoming season gets underway.

Acting to improve their chances for 2025, the team sacked Sergio Perez, promoting junior driver Liam Lawson to race at the main team this year. However, the driver lineup is not the only big change on the horizon for the team.

2025 also marks the final year of their partnership with Honda, as well as the departures of key personnel, including technical chief Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.

Red Bull claimed success in the drivers' championship for a fourth consecutive year with Max Verstappen

Both Sergio Perez and Jonathan Wheatley have left Red Bull F1

Red Bull braced for team principal exit

Wheatley is set to become the team principal of the Audi F1 project in 2026, but has now reportedly entered a period of gardening leave ahead of his official exit from the team, meaning he is not allowed to work for Sauber (who transition into Audi in 2026) just yet.

However, in a shock statement on the matter, Horner has revealed that he actually encouraged Wheatley to leave the team once the Audi F1 offer came in. Horner has revealed he felt it was a great opportunity for Wheatley, whilst also allowing Red Bull to promote talent from within.

"I’m sure he’ll be an asset to Sauber," Horner told RacingNews365.

Horner has revealed he encouraged Jonathan Wheatley to leave Red Bull

"The definition of the team principal at every team is very different. It depends on what that role and function is. But it’s predominantly trackside. A lot will depend on the dynamic between himself and Mattia [Binotto].

"It’s something he has been ambitious for some time so when he got the opportunity, I encouraged him to take it.

"It gives opportunity to others here [at Red Bull] and is a good opportunity for him in his career.

"I encouraged him and fully supported him, saying come on, go for it! You'll regret it if you don't."

