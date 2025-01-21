close global

Cullen and Hamilton 'REUNITE' as stunning Ferrari project details emerge

Lewis Hamilton is set to reunite with former physio and Mercedes ally Angela Cullen as his Ferrari F1 move begins to take shape.

The 50-year-old joined Hamilton's camp in 2016 where she acted as his physiotherapist and assistant, but quickly became the seven-time world champion's friend and confidante during their time together.

In 2023, Cullen and Hamilton parted ways, and the trainer took a sabbatical from motorsport before joining Marcus Armstrong as his trainer in IndyCar last year.

Despite their split, Hamilton and Cullen remained in close contact, with the champion stating in 2023 that they were 'stuck with each other' and that he was 'grateful' for their relationship.

Angela Cullen worked alongside Lewis Hamilton throughout his championship winning years at Mercedes
Angela Cullen left Lewis Hamilton's side in 2023

Cullen set to join Hamilton at Ferrari

Rumours that Cullen would re-join Hamilton's team began to swirl earlier this month, after she posted pictures to her now deleted Instagram dressed in red with a flag displaying the No. 44 behind her.

However, these rumours are set to become a reality, as exciting new details emerge about a return to F1 for Hamilton's former trainer.

According to a report from the Telegraph Sport, Cullen is set to reunited with Hamilton at Ferrari and is understood to join Project 44 as a team physio.

Cullen will reportedly be part of Hamilton's performance team overseen by Marc Hynes, who re-joined Hamilton's inner circle last year, with Project 44 making several hires since the start of 2024.

Hynes worked with the Brit between 2016-2021, going on to help run Hamilton's Project 44, the company which manages the F1 legend's business affairs.

The 46-year-old returned to Hamilton's side last year, where he assisted the Brit with his on-track activities in 2024 as the champion's inner circle looks to be expanding ahead of his Ferrari debut.

Cullen's return comes as Hamilton prepares for his first test with Ferrari at their test track Fiorano, after the champion made his debut appearance at the team's iconic factory Maranello on Monday.

