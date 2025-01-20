close global

Piastri shares emotional farewell in heartbreaking social media post

McLaren Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri has revealed some heartbreaking news during his winter break from the sport.

The Australian racer enjoyed a memorable 2024 season, claiming his first two victories in the sport to back up a 2023 debut season in which he became the first driver since Lewis Hamilton in 2007 to claim multiple podiums in their rookie season.

Piastri helped McLaren win their first constructors' championship title since 1998 last season, regularly playing the team game in order to help team-mate Lando Norris' drivers' championship battle against Max Verstappen.

Now, the 23-year-old will be looking to take the next step and mount a drivers' championship challenge of his own in 2025, if McLaren can once again provide their drivers with race-winning machinery.

Oscar Piastri enjoyed a stunning 2024 season
McLaren won the 2024 constructors' championship

Piastri in emotional goodbye

Following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Piastri and his F1 rivals have been enjoying a winter break, with 2025 action not taking place until February 26 at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Now, however, Piastri has revealed some rather sad news from his F1 break, issuing an emotional farewell to a beloved pet.

In a post on Instagram, Piastri wrote that one of his dogs, Rosie, had unfortunately passed away, but posted pictures of his other dog Basil at the same time, suggesting the Piastri family were being kept busy.

"Unfortunately we had to say goodbye to Rosie recently," he informed his followers. "But Basil is still keeping us on our toes."

F1 dogs have become a real hit in recent years, with Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe set to be joined by Charles Leclerc's dog Leo at Ferrari in an adorable partnership at the Maranello-based team.

Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly has recently welcomed puppy Simba into his family.

